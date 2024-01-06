The release date and time for Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 2 have been revealed. Season 2 of Mashle: Magic and Muscles, also titled The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc, will continue the captivating tale of a young boy born into a magical realm, where he distinguishes himself by lacking any magical abilities. This new season holds the promise of more exciting adventures and challenges for Mashle as he navigates a world of spells and sorcery with sheer determination and physical strength.

Here’s when the episode is coming out.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 2 release date is January 13, 2024.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 2 release time has not yet been officially announced. However, Crunchyroll usually adds new content at 1:00 PM, Eastern Time (ET), so the estimated release date time would be:

10:00 AM, Pacific Time (PT)

1:00 PM, Eastern Time (ET)

7:00 PM, British Summer Time (BST) or Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

8:00 PM, Central European Summer Time (CEST) or Central European Daylight Time (CEDT)

Where to watch Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 2

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Crunchyroll.

To access Episode 2, you can subscribe to Crunchyroll, where they offer three subscription plans. The Fan Plan is available at $7.99 per month, the Mega Plan is priced at $9.99 per month, and the Ultimate Fan Plan can be subscribed to for $14.99 per month. It’s worth noting that all three plans include a 14-day free trial upon registration.

An anime television series, Mashle: Magic and Muscles, adapts Hajime Kōmoto’s manga of the same title. Tomoya Tanaka directs the show, and A-1 Pictures handles the animation.

The official synopsis for Mashle: Magic and Muscles reads:

“In the magic realm, magic is everything—everyone can use it, and one’s social status is determined by their skill level. Deep in the forest, oblivious to the ways of the world, lives Mash. Thanks to his daily training, he’s become a fitness god, but he harbors a secret that could turn his life upside down—he can’t use magic! When he’s found out, rather than his life being over, he’s unexpectedly enrolled in magic school, where he must beat the competition!”