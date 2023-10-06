





The Commanders suffered their third consecutive loss on Thursday, and in turn, gave the Bears their first win of the year in a 40-20 defeat. After the game, Magic Johnson, part-owner of the franchise, took to social media with some harsh criticism of Washington’s disappointing loss.

Johnson, who often provides on-the-nose commentary on X, formerly Twitter, weighed in on the Commanders’ performance in Week 5, and he wasn’t impressed.

“Tonight the Commanders played with no intensity or fire. We didn’t compete in the first half and got down 27-3 heading into halftime. It was too big of a hole to climb out of and that is why we ended up losing 40-20,” wrote Johnson on X.

Johnson pulled no punches with his reaction to Washington’s loss on Thursday Night Football, citing a lackluster first half as the reason for the team’s shortcomings.

Johnson purchased an ownership stake in the franchise when Dan and Tanya Snyder sold the Commanders to a group led by Josh Harris in July.

The Lakers legend made an upbeat appearance on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football pregame show, during which he signed a plethora of autographs for Ryan Fitzpatrick.

After the game, however, Johnson made sure his dissatisfaction with Washington’s loss against the previously winless Bears was very publicly known.







