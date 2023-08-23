Wizards, with their enigmatic charms, ancient wisdom and powerful spells, have found a special place in many beloved stories. Sprinkle a bit of that enchantment into your daily life by naming your pup after one of these mesmerizing characters. Whether you’re a bookworm delving deep into legendary tales or a movie buff inspired by cinematic sorcery, this list of wizard names for dogs is bound to inspire.

Prepare to embark on a magical journey of discovery, one that will leave you spellbound and ready to christen your dog with a name befitting of a magical realm!

Dog Names that Sound Like Spells

These aren’t real spells but whimsical names that might evoke the feel of a magical incantation every time you call your dog.

Brilta

Chanti

Draka

Flixo

Griso

Hexa

Jento

Lumo

Lyci

Misto

Noxi

Pyro

Rixi

Runo

Skyla

Tana

Thrala

Vexi

Vivi

Zalo

Wizard Dog Names Inspired by Mythological Wizards

Abaris (Greek Mythology) – A priest and healer, associated with Apollo. He traveled around the world without eating and was said to ride on a golden arrow.

Circe (Greek Mythology) – A sorceress who lived on the island of Aeaea. She’s best known for her ability to transform men into animals.

Dedi (Egyptian Mythology) – A magician during the reign of Pharaoh Khufu. He could reattach heads and was said to perform other miraculous feats.

Gwydion (Welsh Mythology) – A magician, hero, and trickster figure in the Fourth Branch of the Mabinogi. He was skilled in magic and played a key role in several tales of the Mabinogion.

Merlin (Arthurian Legend) – Perhaps the most famous wizard in Western mythology, Merlin is the wise magician and adviser to King Arthur.

Thoth (Egyptian Mythology) – Deity of the moon, knowledge, writing, and wisdom. Often associated with magic, he played a key role in the Osiris myth and was said to have written important magical texts.

Väinämöinen (Finnish Mythology) – You might have to shorten the name of this wizard, a central character in the Finnish epic poem, Kalevala. He’s a demigod, poet, and magician who plays a pivotal role in the creation of the world. Both Väinä and Möinen are much easier to shout at the dog park!

Witch and Wizard Names Inspired by Literature, TV and Movies

Albus – The first name of the headmaster in the Harry Potter series

– The first name of the headmaster in the Harry Potter series Bayonetta – from the “Bayonetta” movie and game series

– from the “Bayonetta” movie and game series Bellatrix – From Harry Potter; a wizard name for a fierce female dog with a lot of energy.

– From Harry Potter; a wizard name for a fierce female dog with a lot of energy. Circe : The enchantress from Greek mythology.

: The enchantress from Greek mythology. Doctor Strange (Stephen Strange) – from the Marvel Universe

– from the Marvel Universe Dumbledore – The wise and great headmaster at Hogwarts in Harry Potter

– The wise and great headmaster at Hogwarts in Harry Potter Elphaba – from “Wicked” (musical and film adaptation)

– from “Wicked” (musical and film adaptation) Finn – from “Adventure Time”, occasionally performs magic with a wizard robe

– from “Adventure Time”, occasionally performs magic with a wizard robe Gandalf – The wise and adventurous wizard from “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit”; a good name for a senior dog you’ve just adopted.

– The wise and adventurous wizard from “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit”; a good name for a senior dog you’ve just adopted. Gargamel – from “The Smurfs”

– from “The Smurfs” Ged (Sparrowhawk) – from “The Earthsea” series, especially the TV adaptations

– from “The Earthsea” series, especially the TV adaptations Glinda – The good witch from “The Wizard of Oz” and “Wicked”

– The good witch from “The Wizard of Oz” and “Wicked” Harry Potter – from the “Harry Potter” series

– from the “Harry Potter” series Hex – from the “Ben 10” series

– from the “Ben 10” series High Aldwin – from “Willow”

– from “Willow” Jareth – the Goblin King from “Labyrinth”

– the Goblin King from “Labyrinth” John Constantine – from “Constantine” and “Legends of Tomorrow”

– from “Constantine” and “Legends of Tomorrow” Luna – For the quirky and beloved Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter; always included in lists of most popular dog names.

– For the quirky and beloved Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter; always included in lists of most popular dog names. Madam Mim – from “The Sword in the Stone”

– from “The Sword in the Stone” Magica De Spell – from “DuckTales”

– from “DuckTales” Maleficent – from “Sleeping Beauty” and “Maleficent”

– from “Sleeping Beauty” and “Maleficent” Merlin – The legendary wizard from Arthurian legends and from various adaptations like “Merlin” (2008 TV series) and “The Sword in the Stone”

– The legendary wizard from Arthurian legends and from various adaptations like “Merlin” (2008 TV series) and “The Sword in the Stone” Morgana – from various Arthurian legends and adaptations like “Merlin”

– from various Arthurian legends and adaptations like “Merlin” Piper Halliwell – from “Charmed”

– from “Charmed” Radagast – The nature-loving wizard from “The Hobbit”

– The nature-loving wizard from “The Hobbit” Raven – from “Teen Titans”

– from “Teen Titans” Rincewind – The clumsy yet lovable wizard from Terry Pratchett’s Discworld series adaptations

– The clumsy yet lovable wizard from Terry Pratchett’s Discworld series adaptations Sabrina Spellman – from “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

– from “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” Saruman – from “The Lord of the Rings”

– from “The Lord of the Rings” Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff) – from the Marvel Universe

– from the Marvel Universe Sirius – Named after Harry’s godfather in Harry Potter (also a nod to the dog star).

– Named after Harry’s godfather in Harry Potter (also a nod to the dog star). Wiz or The Wizard – from “The Wizard of Oz” and “Oz the Great and Powerful”

from “The Wizard of Oz” and “Oz the Great and Powerful” Ursula – the Sea Witch from “The Little Mermaid”

– the Sea Witch from “The Little Mermaid” Willow Rosenberg – from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”

– from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” Yennefer of Vengerberg – from “The Witcher” TV series and games

Words Associated with Wizards

Alchemy – A form of chemistry and speculative philosophy that aimed to transform base metals into gold and discover a universal elixir.

– A form of chemistry and speculative philosophy that aimed to transform base metals into gold and discover a universal elixir. Arcane – Understood by few; mysterious or secret.

– Understood by few; mysterious or secret. Bewitch – To enchant or cast a spell over someone.

– To enchant or cast a spell over someone. Cauldron – A large pot used for boiling, often associated with witches and potion-making.

– A large pot used for boiling, often associated with witches and potion-making. Charm – A spell or object possessing magic power.

– A spell or object possessing magic power. Coven – A group or gathering of witches.

– A group or gathering of witches. Crystal ball – A sphere of crystal used for clairvoyance or to see the future.

– A sphere of crystal used for clairvoyance or to see the future. Curse – A wish or pronouncement of harm or misfortune on another.

– A wish or pronouncement of harm or misfortune on another. Druid – A member of a high-ranking class in ancient Celtic cultures known for religious duties and knowledge.

– A member of a high-ranking class in ancient Celtic cultures known for religious duties and knowledge. Elixir – A magical or medicinal potion.

– A magical or medicinal potion. Enchant – To place under a spell; to charm or captivate.

– To place under a spell; to charm or captivate. Grimoire – A manual of magic or witchcraft, often containing spells.

– A manual of magic or witchcraft, often containing spells. Hex – A magic spell or curse.

– A magic spell or curse. Lore – Knowledge or tradition passed down among a group, often orally.

– Knowledge or tradition passed down among a group, often orally. Mage – A magician or learned person.

– A magician or learned person. Magical – Possessing or using or characteristic of or appropriate to supernatural powers.

– Possessing or using or characteristic of or appropriate to supernatural powers. Mystic – A person who seeks spiritual understanding or union with the divine through direct experience, intuition, or insight.

– A person who seeks spiritual understanding or union with the divine through direct experience, intuition, or insight. Occult – Of or relating to supernatural practices or phenomena.

– Of or relating to supernatural practices or phenomena. Oracle – A priest or priestess acting as a medium through whom the divine provides advice or prophecy.

– A priest or priestess acting as a medium through whom the divine provides advice or prophecy. Potion – A liquid with healing, magical, or poisonous properties.

– A liquid with healing, magical, or poisonous properties. Prophecy – A prediction of the future, often under divine inspiration.

– A prediction of the future, often under divine inspiration. Ritual – A set of actions performed for their symbolic value or as prescribed by a tradition or custom.

– A set of actions performed for their symbolic value or as prescribed by a tradition or custom. Runes – Characters from ancient alphabets, often used in magic or divination.

– Characters from ancient alphabets, often used in magic or divination. Sage – A profoundly wise person, often a wise elder.

– A profoundly wise person, often a wise elder. Seance – A meeting at which people communicate with the dead.

– A meeting at which people communicate with the dead. Shaman – A person regarded as having access to the spirit world, often acting as a medium.

– A person regarded as having access to the spirit world, often acting as a medium. Sorcerer – A person who claims or is believed to have magic powers; a wizard.

– A person who claims or is believed to have magic powers; a wizard. Spell – A series of words that have magical powers.

– A series of words that have magical powers. Spellbook – A book of magical spells and instructions.

– A book of magical spells and instructions. Summon – To call forth (a spirit or ghost) by magical means.

– To call forth (a spirit or ghost) by magical means. Talisman – An object that is thought to have magic powers and to bring good luck.

– An object that is thought to have magic powers and to bring good luck. Totem – A spirit being, sacred object, or symbol that serves as an emblem of a group.

– A spirit being, sacred object, or symbol that serves as an emblem of a group. Trance – A half-conscious state characterized by an absence of response to external stimuli.

– A half-conscious state characterized by an absence of response to external stimuli. Voodoo – A religion practiced in the Caribbean and the southern US.

– A religion practiced in the Caribbean and the southern US. Wand – For the pup that has the power to charm.

– For the pup that has the power to charm. Warlock – A man who practices witchcraft; a sorcerer.

– A man who practices witchcraft; a sorcerer. Wizard – One who practices magic.

– One who practices magic. Wraith – A ghost or ghostlike image of someone.

– A ghost or ghostlike image of someone. Wyrm – An old term for a dragon, serpentine creature associated with magic.

– An old term for a dragon, serpentine creature associated with magic. Zodiac – A belt of the heavens within which the sun and the planets move, often used in astrology and magical practices.

– A belt of the heavens within which the sun and the planets move, often used in astrology and magical practices. Zombie – A corpse brought back to life by supernatural means, often in various cultural magics.

Tips for Picking the Perfect Wizard Name

Consider your dog’s personality: Does the name match their persona?

Think about the pronunciation: Ensure it’s easy for you and others.

Test it out: Say the name out loud, call it out in the park, and see if it feels right.

