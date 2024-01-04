She testified at a dinner Copperfield asked her if she knew girls were getting paid to find other girls

Newly released court documents show Johanna Sjoberg said during her deposition the famous magician was having dinner at Epstein’s house when he asked if she new other girls were getting paid to bring in new girls.

The document said, ‘David Copperfield was at a dinner at Epstein’s and there was another girl present who looked young and Johanna asked what school she went to and Johanna did not recognize the school name as being a college and she said it was possible it was a high school aged girl.’

‘Johanna said Copperfield “questioned me if I was aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls.”‘

Sjoberg said in her deposition on May 18, 2016, she met Copperfield during a dinner at Epstein’s house.

‘Someone called me from the house and said that he would be there, and if I wanted to come have dinner, then I could meet him,’ she said.

Sjoberg said Copperfield was not at the house when she arrived, so she waited with another she girl she had not met who seemed very young.

‘I asked her what school she went to, kind of prodding to see if she went to one of the area colleges, and I did not recognize the name of the school,’ she said.

‘So I thought she could be younger than college age, but I had to assume for my own sanity that she was a daughter of one of his friends.’

Sjoberg said Copperfield did magic tricks at the dinner and she observed him to be a friend of Epstein’s.

‘He questioned me if I was aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls,’ she said.

On Wednesday, a 946-page trove of court documents from Giuffre’s 2015 lawsuit against Maxwell were unsealed – the case was settled in 2017.

Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20 year prison sentence for sex trafficking, was the only person ever punished for the sex trafficking ring.

The files were made public by the Southern District of New York on January 3 after the deadline for appeals passed, around 6:30pm Wednesday night.