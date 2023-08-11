The Magnum Figure Skating Club organised a national figure skating open competition over four days featuring an international panel of judges.

The event was the first of its type since 2018, when the last attempt to hold the event was cancelled at the eleventh hour because of the ‘Beast from the East’ – which almost bankrupted the club.

First place went to Kyle Figure Skating Club with the Magnum club in second place (Image: Magnum Skating club)

First place went to Kyle Figure Skating Club – whose home at Ayr Ice Rink faces closure in September – with the Magnum club in second place, though there were just two points in it.

The winner’s trophy was dedicated to Jayden Orr, one of the club’s skaters, who sadly passed away at the rink six years ago this weekend.

Magnum senior skaters Suzi Murray and Chloe Dempsie take first and second place in Senior ladies (Image: Magnum Skating Club)

Many local skaters won events and took home medals and trophies.

The club’s first winner of the weekend Beth Snodgrass at National 1 (Image: Magnum Skating Club)

A club spokesperson said on Facebook: “One of our own skaters won the first competition on the first day of the event which was lovely.

“We got second place in the team trophy too – only two points in it.

More medals for Team Magnum (Image: Magnum Skating Club)

“Well done to winners Kyle Figure Skating Club.

“This could not have happened without all of our happy helpers – skaters, parents, coaches and extended family from within our club and beyond.

Second place to Thea Carlin from Magnum in beginner girls (Image: Magnum Skating Club)

“Special mention to our officials who travelled far and wide to help make the event happen and run smoothly

“The momentum kept going all weekend from lower levels right up to the club’s senior skaters. ”

Junior men’s podium first place Lloyd Thomson from Auchenharvie club second place Cameron Norrington from Magnum. (Image: Magnum Skating Club)

The skating club originated at Magnum Leisure Centre in Irvine back in 1976.

The Magnum ice rink closed in February 2011, when the club moved to Auchenharvie Ice Rink in Stevenston.

Skaters who volunteered at the event (Image: Magnum Skating Club)

The club has been very successful throughout its 40-year history, producing some world class skaters, who have represented GB internationally.

They welcome skaters from a young age to their newly revamped ‘learn2skate’ programme that has proved to be extremely popular.

The club continues to encourage their more experienced skaters to help the beginners and inspire them to be our champions of the future.

To find out more about the club and their activities, email magnum.fsc@gmail.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.