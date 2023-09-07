The release date and time for Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 11 has been revealed. The next episode will be titled “Hit and Run” and will air on NBC and stream on Peacock after that. The series focuses on Thomas Magnum, a former Navy seal who turns into a Private Investigator in Hawaii with the help of the skills he honed before and during his time in Afghanistan.

Here’s when the next episode is coming out.

The Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 11 release date is Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

The Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 11 release time is:

Pacific Time (PT) – 6:00 p.m

Central Time (CT) – 8:00 p.m

Eastern Time (ET) – 9:00 p.m

Where to Watch Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 11?

Viewers can stream Magnum P.I. Season 5 Episode 11 on NBC. Following that the episode will also become available to stream on Peacock from midnight onwards (October 5).

To subscribe to Peacock, you could choose to pay for one of the following plans according to your preference:

$5.99 / month (with ads)

$11.99 / month (without ads)

$59.99 / year (with ads)

$119.99 / year (without ads)

The fifth and final season of Magnum P.I. aired its first part of 10 episodes between February and April 2023. Now, the second batch is beginning on October 4 and will likely release new episodes weekly. In the upcoming part, Magnum and Higgins’ relationship will be tested as they navigate through a few speed bumps.

Among the cast members, we’ll see Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum and Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins in the lead. Along with them, we’ll see Zachary Knighton as Rick Wright, Stephen Hill as Theodore Calvin, Tim Kang as Detective Gordon Katsumoto, and Amy Hill as Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta, among others.

The official synopsis of Magnum P.I. reads:

“Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator in Hawaii taking jobs no one else will with the help of fellow vets T.C. Calvin and Rick Wright, and the former MI:6 agent Higgins.”