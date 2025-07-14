KUALA LUMPUR – Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has apologised for

leaving a birthday-themed picnic event early on July 13

.

He explained in a TikTok post that he was feeling unwell and needed medical attention.

“I am sorry I could not stay at the picnic yesterday. I was too tired, and the doctor advised me to go to the hospital. So, I went, but only briefly, and then returned home.

“I am feeling better now and have resumed my normal routine. I hope everyone can understand, and I apologise again,” said the 100-year-old in the short video clip on July 14.

The Picnic and Potluck event, held at Putrajaya Lake next to the Perdana Leadership Foundation, was organised to celebrate Tun Dr Mahathir’s birthday on July 10 and the 99th birthday of his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, on July 12.

Dr Mahathir, who drove himself to the event at around 7.45am, joined a tandem bicycle ride covering about 8km to 9km .

However, after the ride, he appeared fatigued and was seen resting briefly before heading to the breakfast area.

He left the gathering around 10am, before being able to meet and take photos with attendees.

He was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) around 10am to rest. He was discharged and allowed to return home as at 4.45pm on July 13. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK