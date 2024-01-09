The makers of Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram heightened fans’ excitement by releasing its official trailer, which already broke Salaar’s record. The film will hit theaters on January 12, 2024. As we are a few inches away from its theatrical run, both production and cast members are busy with promotional activities. Amid this, speculations suggest that Mahesh Babu is returning as a guest on the popular talk show Unstoppable with NBK.

Hosted by veteran film star Nandamuri Balakrishna, it is an Indian Telugu-language web television talk show. Many famous guests like SS Rajamouli, Keeravani, Nani, Ravi Teja, and Rana Daggubati have appeared on the show.

For those unaware, the first season of this talk show became the most-watched show on Aha, with over 400 million streaming minutes. It also secured the top-rated talk show in India on IMDb.

Unstoppable with NBK is a popular destination for filmmakers and stars to promote their new films. Previously, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, along with cast Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor, also appeared on the show for the promotion of the blockbuster film Animal.

Guntur Kaaram star Mahesh Babu will appear in Unstoppable With NBK season 3 episode 4

Recently, OTTplay confirmed that Guntur Kaaram star Mahesh Babu is set to appear on the popular talk show Unstoppable with NBK. He is set to make his appearance in the fourth episode of ongoing season 3. Furthermore, this episode will premiere on January 12 on Aha, coinciding with the festive celebrations of Sankranti.

Notably, this episode will stream on the same day as the release of Guntur Kaaram. In addition, along with Mahesh, director Trivikram Srinivas also joins the show.

For those unaware, Mahesh made his appearance on the show during the final episode of season 1 in 2022. It will be intriguing to witness how the audience reacts on the opening day of Guntur Kaaram.