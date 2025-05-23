Instead, KVCC doubled down on energy efficiency. It launched a building science program with the funding last fall, which had five students, two of whom were able to complete the certification.

Other clean energy workforce initiatives have popped up across the state. Some employers run their own heat pump or solar installation training labs, and several adult education programs and nonprofits also offer classes designed to help people move into the industry.

PassivHaus, a Freeport-based organization, received $180,000 in Clean Energy Partnership money in 2022 to host training programs on the state’s energy code. The company ran 29 trainings across the state, from Portland to Presque Isle.

Naomi Beal, executive director of PassivHaus, noted that getting enough students to attend the training was easier in areas like Portland but trickier in more rural areas.

“I always feel like it’s very important to consider when going into Greenfield or Machiasport or wherever that there are just not that many people. … So if we get five people showing up, that’s probably statistically way more interest than [a larger number of attendees] down in Portland,” Beal said. ​“We just try to be patient and persistent with the smaller towns and the smaller attendance.”

A need for more collaboration In Freeport, Scott Libby, the owner of Royal River Heat Pumps, walked through his training center as he explained that all his workers go through heat pump training that starts with the basics, regardless of experience, to ensure each worker is equipped to handle the job.

“A lot of these heat pumps have 12-year warranties,” Libby said. ​“That’s 4,380 days. The most important day is Day 1. It needs to be installed properly.”

Libby, who has worked with the U.S. Department of Energy on workforce development and sits on a new energy-efficiency workforce subcommittee being developed by the Governor’s Energy Office, said he’s aware of a number of different workforce development initiatives but that it’s difficult to comprehend how they all work together.

He said some forms of programming aren’t sufficient for what’s actually needed in the field: Students who sit through a six-week or six-month program that teaches the basics of how heat pumps work may come out with little to no hands-on experience with a power tool or climbing a ladder.

Scott Libby’s Freeport business, Royal River Heat Pumps, trains all of its workers, regardless of experience or former training, to ensure installations are done correctly. (Kristian Moravec)

Libby emphasized the need for more collaboration between different workforce development efforts and a more systematic approach, with quality checks in place. He suggested putting more thought into designing industrial arts and home economics programs in middle and high schools to introduce students to different career pathways early on.

He also said more stringent licensing requirements could help with the quality of workers moving into the field. As it stands, there is no specific licensing required to install heat pumps in Maine, though workers need an Environmental Protection Agency Section 608 license to deal with the refrigerant used inside the unit, and an electrical license to complete the wiring.

He acknowledged that new regulation could ​“cripple” workforce development efforts but said the move is imperative to control the level of training workers receive and make sure everyone is qualified to install heat pumps. There are hundreds of contractors listed as qualified heat pump installers on Efficiency Maine’s website, a list he said in his opinion should be much shorter.

Uncertainties lie ahead At KVCC’s heat pump lab, Whittemore gestured at eight heat pumps mounted on prop walls used for training, listing the types of new units he hopes to get soon — ideally through donations from companies who have given units in the past.

Regulatory changes to refrigerants that went into effect this year mean the school needs to replace the heat pumps it uses to train students.

“Most of the procedures with the new refrigerants are the same. It’s just that we can’t put this new refrigerant in these existing heat pumps,” he said. ​“So I’ve got to get eight new heat pumps.” The broader challenge he sees for the industry is tariffs, which he fears could lead to higher equipment prices and lower demand. This, in turn, could mean a lower need for workers. “I think that’s going to slow this down,” he said.

Kennebec Valley Community College’s heat pump lab has trained over 300 people since it launched in 2021. (Kristian Moravec)

Maine has two years to reach its goal of installing 275,000 heat pumps and five years to reach its goal of 30,000 clean energy jobs. But uncertainties in building Maine’s workforce lie ahead.

The Clean Energy Partnership Project, which has funded many of the state’s clean energy workforce development programs, typically announces new grants in the summer, but the Governor’s Energy Office stopped short of committing to another round of funding this year.

“We can’t predict the future, but the existing programs that we have will continue on for at least another couple of years,” Obomsawin said.

She said a partnership the Energy Office has with the Department of Labor to provide career navigation services will continue into 2026, as will workforce development programs that received funding and are already operational. But she cautioned that it is still too early to know what impact policy changes at the federal level will have on the clean energy sector.

Efficiency Maine said that the state is still on track to achieve its heat pump goals — at least for now. Executive Director Michael Stoddard said that the heat pump rebate program has funding from the Electric Utility Conservation Program and the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative for at least the next three years.