Maino has been confronted by Terrence Crawford after the boxer caught wind of the Brooklyn rapper betting against him in his bout with Errol Spence Jr.

Maino made a bet on the fight with his Way Up With Angela Yee co-host Angela Yee, but came out on the losing end when Bud TKO’d Spence in the ninth round. As a result, he was forced to wear the same outfit to the show every day for an entire week.

Crawford then popped up at the Way Up With Angela Yee studios earlier this week, where Yee basked in her win and Bud sought an apology from Maino for betting against him.

“I bet against you and lost. I had to wear the same clothes for a week straight. I don’t want no smoke, but I’m man enough to tell you I was wrong,” Maino pleaded before the undefeated three-division champion repeatedly asked him to say, “I’m sorry.”

The “Hi Hater” MC couldn’t bring himself to apologize, but he did admit that he “did bad.”

Watch the clip below:

Maino revealed he lost his bet on the July 29 fight in an Instagram video the following day.

“So yeah, I bet on the fight,” he admitted in defeat. “Yes I did. I placed a small wager — not for money, not for bragging rights! But I bet Angela Yee [that] if I lose — ‘cause I bet on Spence — if I lose, then I gotta wear the same outfit for one week straight, take pictures in it, everything. I don’t know how I feel about that … I gotta figure this out.”

Crawford, who was escorted to the ring by Eminem, scored a ninth-round TKO against Spence Jr. as he dominated the highly-anticipated fight in Las Vegas.

Bud improved to an unblemished 40-0 record thanks to three separate knockdowns of Spence to become the undisputed welterweight champion.

“Like I said before, I only dreamed of being a world champion,” said Crawford after his victory. “I’m an overachiever. Nobody believed in me when I was coming up, but I made everybody a believer.”