Maino has recalled a terrifying experience he had with edibles, saying he was stoned for so long he almost convinced himself he’d be high forever.

The Brooklyn rapper stopped by Way Up With Angela Yee this week and reminisced on a time when he was heading to record a track with Raekwon and decided to pick up some weed cookies from a friend of his.

“I was on my way to the studio but I went to pick up 25 cookies. He told me to take half of one,” Maino recalled. “So I was on my way to do a session with Raekwon, and I had my son with me. My son was young back then, maybe six or seven. Then I took half of it and then I got in the car and I left. I got there and I said, ‘Man, I don’t feel nothing.’”

He continued: “This is back to back. I took another half and another half. I done took a cookie and a half. I had uncontrollable laughter. I was forgetting everything that I was saying in the middle of a conversation. I could not record. They was like, ‘God you ok?’

“I thought I was. And let me tell you, that high kept hitting, it kept elevating. I was high from Friday to Monday. I was panicking, I was shaking and I was paranoid. ‘Am I gonna be like this for the rest of my life?’”

Maino said that after that experience, he “never” touched the cookies again and they sat in his cabinet for three years.

Maino isn’t the first rapper to underestimate the power of edibles. Action Bronson almost had his recent Tiny Desk Concert derailed by a strong edible, which caused him to fumble the lyrics to his song “Terry.”

“If I don’t do it right, it’s not right,” the Queens rapper said as the band geared up to run it back. “I also want to let you know the edibles just hit and I’ve been pretty good so far. I’ve been holding my shit together.”

In other Maino news, the “Hi Hater” hitmaker was recently forced to wear the same outfit for an entire week after losing a bet with Angela Yee over the Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. fight.

“So yeah, I bet on the fight,” Maino admitted on Instagram last month. “I placed a small wager — not for money, not for bragging rights, but I bet Angela Yee [that] if I lose — ‘cause I bet on Spence — if I lose, then I gotta wear the same outfit for one week straight.

“Take pictures in it, everything. I don’t know how I feel about that. Jasmine, stay out of this. Stay out of it. I gotta figure this out.”