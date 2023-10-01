Maino has now inserted his opinion into the spirited conversation surrounding Brittany Renner revealing her body count.

Renner joined Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast earlier this week, where she confessed to having slept with 35 men throughout her life, which sent the NFL Hall of Famer into a frenzy.

“I’ve had sex with 35 guys,” she candidly revealed. “If I’m judged for having great taste…!”

Making for a viral social media moment, Sharpe tossed back a few shots of dark liquor and even offered his entire production crew a taste.

“Oh lord,” Sharpe gasped. “Anybody else need a shot of this? We are in a bar so help yourself. We got this for the next hour.”

After catching wind of the clip, Maino decided to not only keep it positive, but to also make a quick pass toward the social media star.

“It don’t matter,” he told TMZ. “We can’t be shaming that lady for her 35 partners. We can’t be shaming her. I’m just mad I wasn’t on the list.”

He continued: “I wouldn’t mind being 36, 37, 38, even 40.”

The New York rapper then said that men are typically “insecure” about women’s sexuality and that “marriage” has nothing to do with sex partners and “what you’ve been through.”

Plies also responded to Brittany Renner’s candid sexual admission on Twitter earlier this week.

“35 Ain’t That Many!! That’s Like $35 Worth Of Gas Bih!! That’s Just A 1/4 Tank Of Gas!!!! Shiiiddddd U Got A lot Left!!!!!! 35 That’s A In The Middle Number!! That Like Being 35 Years Old! U In Your Prime Bih,” he said.

Plies has never been shy when it comes to giving his opinion on the opposite sex, whether it’s wooing Britney Spears or weighing in on new trends.

Earlier this month, the Florida rapper revealed he’s not into women who choose to wear expensive clothes, as he favors “originality.”

“I’m Not Into Women Who Wear Expensive Clothes (It’s Nothing Personal A lot Of Women Look Good In Dem). I Just Admire Women Who Can Make Simplicity Look GREAT!!!!,” Plies expressed on Twitter previously. “Originality Is Just A Turn On To Me!!!”