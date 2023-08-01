Maino‘s failed bet against Angela Yee is about to have him in the exact same outfit for seven days straight.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday (July 30), the Brooklyn native revealed he’d bet on Errol Spence Jr. in his fight against Terence Crawford on Saturday (July 29) – and ultimately lost.

“So yeah, I bet on the fight,” Maino admitted in defeat. “Yes I did. I placed a small wager – not for money, not for bragging rights! But I bet Angela Yee [that] if I lose – ‘cause I bet on Spence – if I lose, then I gotta wear the same outfit for one week straight, take pictures in it, everything. I don’t know how I feel about that. Jasmine, stay out of this. Stay out of it. I gotta figure this out.”

In his caption, he added: “I don’t know how I feel about this people….One Outfit for One week straight,” with a face palm emoji.

Crawford knocked down Spence three times in the Las Vegas fight before finally ending the fight in the ninth round on a technical knockout – cementing his place as one of the greatest welterweights in history.

Eminem joined Crawford to escort him into the ring for the title fight, after the boxer reached out with an Instagram post days earlier.

“Ay, you know what I was thinking — crazy shit — it’d be dope to have like Eminem walk me out or something like that,” he said on Thursday (July 27). “I don’t think he ever walked nobody out.”

Em caught wind of the video and responded in the comment section hours later: “This is 2 crazy.!!! You r 1 of my favorite boxers rn!”

Crawford doubled-down on his offer: “Pull Up Em! Let’s do some legendary shit [goat] x [goat].”

Eminem didn’t give a direct confirmation at the time, but he sure enough joined the 35-year-old and walked him out to his classic 8 Mile hit, “Lose Yourself.”

