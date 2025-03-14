





Patients with atopic dermatitis (AD) who achieve completely clear skin with tapinarof (Vtama) cream maintain low disease activity after about 80 days off treatment, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology, held from March 7 to 11 in Orlando, Florida. David Rosmarin, M.D., of the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, and colleagues conducted a 48-week open-label, long-term extension study (ADORING 3) evaluating tapinarof in 728 eligible adults and children aged 2 years or older with AD. Patients entering ADORING 3 with Validated Investigator Global Assessment for Atopic Dermatitis (vIGA-AD) ≥1 received tapinarof until vIGA-AD = 0 (completely clear skin). Those entering or achieving vIGA-AD = 0 discontinued tapinarof and were assessed for maintenance while off treatment. Those whose AD returned to vIGA-AD ≥2 were retreated until vIGA-AD = 0. The researchers found that at the end of the first treatment-free interval (mean, 79.8 days), 84.0% of patients had vIGA-AD = 2, a mean Eczema Area and Severity Index score of 3.4, and a mean weekly Peak Pruritus-Numerical Rating Scale score of 2.9. At the end of subsequent treatment-free intervals, similar low disease activity was seen. After about 80 consecutive days off treatment, a high proportion of patients demonstrated low disease activity, including itch. “These data reinforce the efficacy of Vtama cream in atopic dermatitis, including the durability of effect among patients in the study, including children as young as 2 years old,” Juan Camilo Arjona Ferreira, M.D., head of research and development and chief medical officer at Organon, said in a statement. The study was funded by Dermavant Sciences (an Organon Company), which manufactures tapinarof. More information:

Press Release

