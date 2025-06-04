UAE – Majid Al Futtaim, a leading pioneer in shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure across the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia, has announced two significant milestones for its forest living concept, Ghaf Woods – the establishment of a dedicated tree nursery to support the project’s biophilic design concept and the appointment of Innovo Build as the main contractor for its first two phases.

Spanning 738,000 sqm off the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Highway, near Global Village, Ghaf Woods will feature over 7,000 premium units, including one, two, and three-bedroom residences and penthouses.

The community will also be home to Majid Al Futtaim’s signature multi-purpose hub, Distrikt, which features a curated selection of retail and farm-to-table dining experiences, said the developer.

Announcing the AED1.7 billion ($462 million) construction contract, Majid Al Futtaim said as per the deal, Innovo Build will be responsible for the construction of 13 buildings with a shared podium level across the Celia, Serra, and Lacina clusters.

Ghaf Woods, it stated, was redefining the concept of living with nature and this milestone is a demonstration of the unique offering it brings.

The development’s forest ecosystem is set to outnumber residents and serve as a vital ‘Green Lung’ delivering up to 20% cleaner air and temperatures up to five degrees Celsius cooler than other areas of the city.

Prioritising wellness, Ghaf Woods promises residents 8km of walking trails, a 3.5km biking loop, resort-style pools, fitness facilities, family-friendly gardens, and a yoga pavilion.

On the dedicated tree nursery, Majid Al Futtaim said with Ghaf Woods set to become a model for sustainable forest living in Dubai, the nursery will be the cornerstone of this vision, where thousands of native and climate-resilient tree species will be grown and nurtured over the next 18 months.

Today, it is home to more than 10,000 trees with that figure set to increase to 20,000 and 105,000 shrubs by May 2026. It will eventually grow to house up to 30,000 trees, which will then be transported and replanted across Ghaf Woods.

Majid Al Futtaim has awarded a AED49 million nursery contract to Barari Natural Resources, part of Mawarid Holding Investment, to manage and oversee the trees care and cultivation.

The facility will be home to a diverse selection of climate-suitable species, including Acacias, Citrus, Ficus, Melia, Phoenix, Tecomella, Ziziphus, and the iconic Ghaf. All species have been procured from Egypt (Nile Delta), India, Thailand, and the UAE – including Fujairah, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Abu Dhabi, it added.

Majid Al Futtaim Properties CEO Ahmed El Shamy said: “The concept of Ghaf Woods has been years in the making with a vision for sustainable living at the core. Since its unveiling one year ago, there’s been a clear and growing demand from people who are looking for communities that foster a deeper connection with nature and the environment.”

“Our investment in a purpose-built tree nursery, and the partnership with Innovo Build, Barari Natural Resources and Mawarid Holding Investment, is a vital step in bringing this vision to life,” he added.

Innovo Build CEO Sameh Fam said: “We are proud to partner with Majid Al Futtaim to deliver the early phases of a development as visionary as Ghaf Woods – a project that reflects our shared commitment to innovation, sustainability and community-centric design.”

“This project redefines traditional construction, and requires us to build in harmony with nature, not around it. Our team will approach this landmark development with the precision, care and focus on sustainability that cements us as a contractor of choice in UAE,” he added.

Mawarid Holding Investment CEO Kashif Shamsi said: “This nursery is a critical foundation for the forest ecosystem at Ghaf Woods. Our focus is not only on scale but also on biodiversity, resilience, and ensuring every tree contributes meaningfully to the project’s long-term environmental impact.”

“As one of the largest plant nursery operators in the GCC, we are proud to collaborate on one of the region’s most forward-looking developments, and excited to see the landscape grow from the ground up,” he added.

