A MAJOR car brand will be discontinued as fans mourn the loss of their favourite models.

The Volkswagen Group has made a big decision to stop making its Seat cars in a key shake up of its strategy but some models will be rebadged as Cupra in the next few years.

The TikTok user known as ‘She Talks Cars’ recently took to the social media site to discuss the move with her 144,000 followers.

Abigayle said in her post: “Seat and Volkswagen Group CEOs have officially confirmed Seat will be no more from 2030.

“This is why… This is really sad but I can’t say I didn’t expect it.

“I predicted this would happen a while ago once I’d seen the leve of investment and traction the Cupra brand was getting.

“I’ve been saying for well over a year that I thought that it was quite clear they were going to get rid of Seat.

“You look at the investment they put into Cupra.

“Cupra have been massively successful. They’ve got loads of models coming out.

Abigayle continues: “So what’s gonna happen to the existing models?

“They’re not going to bring out any new ones… All cars will be axed, including the Ateca, the Ibiza…

“The only car that will remain is gonna be the Seat Leon which will become a Cupra Leon.”

But there might be a glimmer of hope for Seat fans as she said the company may not be getting rid of the Seat brand entirely.

She said: “There is talk of Seat being branded as a fully electric scooter brand.

“They’ve got this scooter called the Mo.

“I’ve heard good things about it but they might develop it further, who knows.”

Abigayle then adds: “I’m going to miss Seat. I mean, I really like Cupra but yeah…”

She then asks her followers what they think.

Even though the video was only posted a day ago it has already become a huge attraction, picking up some 31,000 likes and generating more than 700 comments.

One person wrote: “Cupra is just Seat rebanded!”

Another said: “I have my Leon. It’s a lovely car. Have no doubt that Cupra will just continue the name and spec with an inflated price.”

A third added: “Cupra will always be Seat. It’s like Twitter rebranding as X – the legacy doesn’t vanish.”

Speaking at the Munich Motor Show, Volkswagen chairman Thomas Schafer said the “future of Seat is Cupra”.

Schafer explained that it had become “prohibitive” to continue investing in both Seat and Cupra.

The decision to go with Cupra was down to the brands “far greater” earning potential.

It comes as VW announced decisions to discontinue multiple beloved models.

First, it was revealed that an iconic motor loved by millions of Brits would be phased out as the company pivots to an EV future.

This was then followed by an all-time classic favoured by celebs and even royalty being scrapped.

