



The U.S. mattress and bedding market has struggled over the last year, as sales dropped in 2024 and in the first quarter of 2025, which has led to factory and store closures and bankruptcy filings.

Sales for the first quarter of 2025 declined by 5.7%, totaling $2.4 billion, compared to $2.5 billion in the same period in 2024, according to the International Sleep Products Association’s Bedding Market Quarterly, Furniture Today reported.

Total units sold in the first quarter also fell by 11.2% year-over-year to 8.7 million units compared to 9.7 units in 2024.

The association noted in the report that the sales decline in the quarter was impacted by “slowing economic growth, policy uncertainty, and stubborn inflation.”

The mattress and stationary foundation market in 2024 declined 7.7% in sales to $9.2 billion for the year, and dropped 8.8% in units sold to about 36.5 million units, compared to the previous year.

Mattress industry sales decline:

First Quarter 2025 sales: $2.4 billion, 5.7% decline.

2024 annual sales: $9.2 billion, 7.7% decline.

The mattress and bedding industry’s economic issues likely led a California-based retail chain to close its doors permanently.

Mattress Land parent company The Sleep Fit Corp. filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy to liquidate its assets. Shutterstock

Mattress Land files Chapter 7 bankruptcy after liquidation

The parent company of mattress and bedding retail chain Mattress Land filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy to liquidate and close all 15 of its stores in four Western states, including California, Nevada, Idaho, and Washington.

The Fresno, Calif.-based mattress store chain’s owner The Sleep Fit Corp. filed for Chapter 7 protection on July 17, after liquidating and shutting down all of its stores at the end of June, according to The Business Journal of Fresno.

Mattress Land, which was founded in 1996, operated its combination headquarters and retail store in Fresno, as well as stores in Clovis, Visalia, Bakersfield, Merced, Atascadero, and San Luis Obispo, Calif.; Carson City, Sparks, and Reno, Nev.; Spokane Valley and Spokane, Wash., and Coeur d’Alene, Meridien, and Nampa, Idaho.

Mattress Land closed stores:

California: Fresno, Clovis, Visalia, Bakersfield, Merced, Atascadero, San Luis Obispo.

Nevada: Carson City, Sparks, Reno.

Washington: Spokane Valley, Spokane.

Idaho: Coeur d’Alene, Meridien, and Nampa.

The mattress retail chain’s website and phone number were both disabled at last check on Aug. 3.

Mattress Land’s CEO, president, and owner is William J. Van Beurden, who is also chair of Kingsburg, Calif.-based Van Beurden Insurance Services Inc., The Business Journal reported.

American Mattress files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Mattress industry struggles also led AFM Mattress Company LLC, which operates 57 American Mattress stores, to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on July 6.

The Elk Grove Village, Ill., mattress store chain is likely restructuring debt and reorganizing its business, as its website shows it is still operating 35 stores in the Chicagoland area, five in Florida, eight in Indiana, 22 in Michigan, and five in Missouri.

Mattress distributor CVB Inc. faces involuntary Chapter 7

Mattress and bed distributor, CVB Inc., faced an involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing on July 23 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Utah, made by six suppliers, citing about $3.5 million in unpaid debts.

The involuntary Chapter 7 filing came months after the company faced a massive recall in September 2024 involving 137,000 of its Lucid brand platform beds that posed a serious fall and injury risk.

