SHOPPERS are rushing to a major supermarket as they give away a key Christmas dinner ingredient for free.

Asda has decided to put a smile on customers faces just hours before the big day – but that’s only if you love a certain vegetable.

1 Asda are giving away free sprouts Credit: Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK / Facebook

The supermarket giant are trying to flog their sprouts this Christmas Eve.

Workers have labelled the love or hate food as “free” urging shoppers on their last-minute food shops to stock up their trollies.

A post shared to a bargain hunters Facebook group shared a picture of the stock with the caption: “Free Sprouts Spotted At Asda.”

Stores that the freebie has been spotted in include Bristol, Romford, Weston-super-Mare, Dundee and potentially more.

The post racked up hundreds of comments from Brits shocked that so many packets of sprouts needed to be offloaded – despite them being controversial.

One user commented: “The best part of the meal. I could eat them every day,” while another agreed: “I love sprouts.”

A third wrote: “Looks like they can’t even give them away. I love them though.”

Another person joked: “I STILL wouldn’t eat them.”

It comes after many stores, including Tesco, extended their closing times on Christmas Eve.

This is when all major shops will be open over the next few days:

Tesco

Tesco’s opening hours vary from branch to branch so customers should check the supermarket’s store locator.

You can find this on its website. You just have to enter your postcode to find your nearest branch.

On Sunday, December 24, they are open from 7 am until 7 pm.

They are closed on Christmas Day.

On Boxing Day, they are open from 10am to 6pm.

On New Year’s Eve, Tesco branches are open as usual. And on New Year’s Day most are open an hour later than normal, with some smaller branches remaining closed.

Aldi

Aldi said its stores in England and Wales are closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

However, they are open on Christmas Eve from 9.30am to 4pm.

On New Year’s Eve, the stores are also open from 9.30am to 4pm but are closed for New Year’s Day (Jan 1).

You can check your local store’s opening times on the Aldi website.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s are closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

They are open on Christmas Eve from 11am to 5pm.

For New Years Eve, many stores close a few hour earlier than usual, and open an hour later on New Years’ Day.

But these opening hours vary depending on the shop and location.

You should check out the Sainsbury’s store locator on the supermarket’s website to find out what your nearest branch’s opening hours are.

You then have to type in your town or postcode and it draws up your closest store.

Morrisons

On Monday, December 25, Morrisons stores are closed.

However, they are open on Christmas Eve from 10am to 4pm.

Morrisons’ stores are open as usual on New Year’s Eve, with Sunday hours of 10am to 4pm.

Each store’s opening and closing times can vary though so do check your local store.

You can use Morrisons’ store locator tool on its websites, which has hours for each store.

Asda

Asda’s stores are closed on Monday, December 25, 2023.

They are open on Christmas Eve from 6am to Midnight.

On New Year’s Eve, Asda are open for its usual Sunday hours from 11am to 5pm, but are open with reduced hours on the first day of 2024, from 9am to 6pm.

Shoppers are being advised to use the store locator tool on Asda’s website to plan their visit and check opening times.

Iceland

Iceland has almost 1,000 stores nationwide and is one of the most popular supermarkets in the UK.

Their stores are closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

They are open on Christmas Eve from 9.30am to 4pm.

Their stores are also open as usual on New Year’s Eve and open 1-2 hours later on New Years day, though this varies depending on location.

There could also be possible exceptions in shopping centres or smaller stores, so it would be best to check beforehand.

You can use Iceland’s store locator tool on its website to see hours for your local store.

Co op

Co-op has over 4,000 stores nationwide, but exact opening times might still vary across the UK.

All Co-op stores are closed for Christmas Day.

However, they are open on Christmas Eve (December 24) from 7am to 8pm.

The stores are open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but many open late and close early for both days.

Opening times may vary from store to store, so it is worth double-checking the Co-op store locator before venturing out.