It’s almost September, the beginning of silly gaming season! Already there is too much on the calendar, but let’s be honest, it’s Starfield month. Everyone wants to play Starfield, and thankfully, Starfield is finally here. Apart from that, we also have more Cyberpunk 2077 to look forward to and a new Mortal Kombat game coming out.

Let’s check out what’s being released this month.

What new video games are coming out in September 2023?

Starfield

Release date: September 6 (September 1 with early access)

Starfield is the next big open-world RPG from Bethesda (The Elder Scrolls, Fallout 4) and everyone is very excited about it.

The game takes place in the far future, where humans have colonised worlds other than Earth. You get to live out your spacefaring dreams as a member of the Constellation, sent to hunt for artifacts.

There are thousands of planets to explore, completely customisable ships and characters and even sandwiches you can hoard.

Baldur’s Gate (PS5)

Release date: September 7

Baldur’s Gate 3, which is basically the video game version of Dungeons & Dragons, has seen insane popularity since its release on PC. Now it finally comes to PS5 in September, allowing you to live out your perfect campaign with endless possibilities.

Lies of P

Release date: September 19

I bet you didn’t have a souls-like version of Pinocchio on your bingo cards, but that’s exactly what Lies of P aims to do.

The game sets the story in the dark and elegant city of Krat – a place that has been poisoned by madness and bloodlust. As Gepetto’s puppet, you are caught in a web of unimaginable monsters and untrustworthy figures and must fight your way out.

Mortal Kombat 1

Release date: September 19

Mortal Kombat 1 is the next instalment in the famous fighting franchise, serving as a reboot and a sequel to Mortal Kombat 11. The game will feature a story mode as well as online multiplayer and features reimagined versions of classic characters, with all-new brutal finisher animations.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Release date: September 26

Cyberpunk 2077 may not have had the best launch back in 2020, but in the three years since the game has come a long way and that’s evident in the first DLC chapter – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. The new expansion opens up the world of Dogtown, which features Idris Elba’s new character, Soloman Reed.

There are also a bunch of new systems in place including vehicular combat, new perks and new weapons.

This article has been updated to reflect the new titles released in September 2023.