A large majority of Israeli Jews, 79 percent, said they are “not so troubled” or “not troubled at all” by reports of famine in Gaza, Haaretz reported, citing a poll released on Tuesday.

The poll was conducted at the end of July by the Viterbi Family Centre for Public Opinion and Policy Research at the Israel Democracy Institute.

It found that 86 percent of Arab citizens of Israel said they are “very troubled” or “somewhat troubled” by the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Among left-wing Jewish citizens, 70 percent said they are troubled by Israel’s war on Gaza and the humanitarian crisis in the enclave.