Up slightly from 16% last year, only 19% of women say a health care provider has discussed with them nutrition’s role in breast cancer risk in a new Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine/Morning Consult survey. However, fewer of those same women specifically mention diet this year when asked what steps they’re aware of that women can take to lower their chances of developing breast cancer.

With Breast Cancer Awareness Month approaching in October, the nationwide online poll was conducted among 2,022 U.S. women.

Dr. Kristi Funk, a renowned breast cancer surgeon and leading prevention expert from Los Angeles, said “It’s clear that most women are still unaware of the lifesaving message that what they eat and drink is directly correlated to their chances of developing breast cancer.”

A new American Medical Association breast cancer prevention policy is a great step toward connecting that divide, Dr. Funk said. Adopted in June to educate the public about the benefits of lifestyle changes that may reduce breast cancer risk, including engaging in regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy body weight, eating a healthy plant-based diet, and limiting alcohol intake, it also encourages physicians to regularly discuss with their patients lifestyle changes that may reduce cancer risk.

Results of the new survey also show:

There was a slight decrease in the number of women who are aware of the role diet plays in breast cancer risk—25% in 2025, down from 28% in 2024.

Eating fruits and vegetables remains the most frequently mentioned dietary habit for reducing breast cancer risk. When asked openly, 24% of women (up from 23%) mention vegetables, and 17% (up from 16%) mention fruits as contributing to breast cancer risk reduction. However, far fewer mentioned avoiding processed meats or limiting fats. Notably, only 1% mentioned plant-based, vegan, or vegetarian diets as potential preventive measures, highlighting a continuing gap in awareness.

There was a 4% increase in the percentage of women who correctly identified that high soy consumption reduces breast cancer risk. The notion that soy products are associated with increased risk is a myth that has been widely and mistakenly promoted, according to a 2017 study involving more than 6,000 women with breast cancer. Research findings show that eating soy foods like tofu, tempeh, and soy milk has a protective effect against breast cancer.

The Physicians Committee, a national nonprofit health advocacy group of more than 17,000 doctors, recommends a four-pronged approach to preventing breast cancer: Eat a whole food, plant-based diet, exercise regularly, limit alcohol and maintain a healthy weight.

Stephanie McBurnett, a registered dietitian with the Physicians Committee, said “Disappointingly, the women who said they have discussed nutrition’s role in breast cancer prevention with their health care provider were slightly more likely to inaccurately believe that dairy reduces risk—16% in 2025, up from 9% in 2024. This highlights the growing need for clearer messaging from providers.

“On a more positive note,” Ms. McBurnett said, “the individuals most likely to say beans help reduce risk were those that have discussed nutrition as a potentially preventive measure with their health care provider. That’s an encouraging trend.”

Starting in September, community members, and local leaders will join health experts from the Physicians Committee in dozens of U.S. rallies to raise awareness of strategies that can help prevent breast cancer. Several international rallies are also being organized. More information can be found at www.LetsBeatBreastCancer.org.

