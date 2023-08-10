Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was recently announced to launch in November, and a new trailer teases its antagonist: Makarov. The final big bad from the original Modern Warfare trilogy is back in full force, which means bad news for Task Force 141.

Older fans know him as Vladimir Makarov, the side antagonist in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 and the primary threat in 2011’s MW3. He’s set to take that head villain mantle once again in the third entry of the rebooted trilogy, and a trailer appropriately paints him as the boogeyman set to make Captain Price and Co.’s lives a living hell. The trailer also teases a full reveal of the game on August 17.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is set to release on November 10.