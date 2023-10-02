A WOMAN has been praised after showing how she uses make-up to make her breasts look bigger.

Evangelina admitted she swears by the hack to enhance her small chest, as she showed exactly how she does it.

She began by using a dark brown contour stick to draw semi-circles over the top of her boobs.

She then added a line up the middle, as well as a line on each side of her collarbone.

Next, she drew a backwards L on each side of her neck, going down to the top of the collarbone.

Once she was done with the dark contouring stick, Evangelina got to work with a lighter one.

She basically used the lighter shade to draw lines above each of the darker marks she’d made.

Then, she started blending it in.

Once she was done, she gave the impression that her boobs were a lot bigger than they actually are.

“Small boobs?! Make-up can fix it,” she captioned the TikTok video.

“What contour stick are you using?” one person asked in the comments section.

To which Evangelina replied: “From ABH in the shade mink”.

“We are doing this!” another wrote, tagging their friend.

Evangelina is clearly a fan of using contouring as part of her make-up process.

She’s also got videos on her TikTok page of using it to disguise a double chin, or using it on the outline of tweezers to give the illusion of a narrower nose.

So Evangelina will likely be upset to learn that contouring is one of the three things beauty expert and elegance coach Level Blue advised ditching because it’s making you look tacky.

“I really think it’s time to let go of the contouring trend,” she said in a video on her TikTok page.

She also isn’t a fan of foundation – preferring to use small dabs of concealer instead – and will never overline her lips.