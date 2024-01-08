Hombale Films is undeniably one of the biggest content makers in Indian cinema. The leading production house has delivered a variety of content to mainstream audiences, including KGF Chapters 1 and 2 and the global sensation Kantara. The production house has proved its mettle among the masses with the recently released Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. The action drama helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas got unanimous love and praise from fans and audiences across the globe and it continued to write history since its release on December 21st.

The film has breached 650 crores at the worldwide box office. The film has collected 550 Cr. Gross in India, 153 Cr. Gross overseas and 703 Cr. Gross worldwide. (All India Hindi 177 Cr. Nett and 208 Cr. Gross). Counting the massive success of the film, the makers recently organized an intimate celebration party which was attended by the producers, Pan India Superstar Prabhas, director Prashanth Neel, Prithviraj Sukumaran, music composer Ravi Basrur and distributor Anil Thadani.

Sharing a glimpse of the success bash, the makers wrote on social media,

“The blockbuster success calls for a BLOCKBUSTER CELEBRATION! 💥 SalaarBoxOfficeStorm #RecordBreakingSalaar #SalaarRulingBoxOffice”

Talking about the film, it gave the fans and the audiences a never before seen visuals, once in a lifetime cinematic experience, and the action-packed drama that glued them to their seats. Everyone raved about the action-packed avatar of Prabhas, the storytelling of Prashanth Neel, and the intriguing world of Khansaar, which makes it an international standards film from the production house. The film got massive love from the critics as well as the audiences and is one of the most successful films of the year 2023. Upon its release, the film became the biggest global blockbuster and has been getting appreciation from non-traditional international markets as well. After the victorious run in the worldwide market, the film is set to roar in Japan and Latin America with a grand release planned by makers soon.

Following the roaring success of the film the audiences are eager to know the next segment of the story in the much-awaited sequel Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam.

Salaar

Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruti Haasan is directed by Prashanth Neel and the film is enjoying its Blockbuster in worldwide cinemas.

