Akshay Kumar‘s latest film, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, has turned out to be a box office disaster. The film, which is based on the true story of Jaswant Singh Gill, who rescued 65 miners trapped in a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in 1989, has failed to attract the audience and critics alike. The film has been panned for its poor direction, screenplay, dialogues, and performances.

Mission Raniganj – A failed mission at box office

According to the latest reports, the film has collected only Rs 17.74 crore in its first week of release, The film had a dismal opening of Rs 2.80 crore on October 6, and saw a slight growth on Saturday and Sunday, earning Rs 4.8 crore and Rs 5 crore respectively. However, the film witnessed a huge drop on Monday, earning only Rs 1.50 crore, and continued to decline on the following days.

Mission Raniganj makers launch Buy 1 Get 1 Offer

In a desperate attempt to boost the collections, the makers of the film have launched a buy one get one free ticket offer for the second week of release. However, this offer is unlikely to have any impact on the fate of the film, as there is no interest in the film and the word of mouth isn’t positive enough to attract more crowd to theaters.

The film wasn’t promoted well before it’s release. Moreover, the film faces stiff competition from other releases such as Fukrey 3, Jawan and Thank You For Coming.

Mission Raniganj is one of the biggest flops of Akshay Kumar‘s career, and has also tarnished his image as a patriotic star.

Akshay Kumar On Success Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan And Pathaan

Akshay Kumar was asked whether he was motivated when his contemporary Shah Rukh Khan delivered two back-to-back blockbusters in the form of Pathaan and Jawan.

Akshay Kumar nodded and said, “Commercial success is important as we have to make other films. It also depends on what kind of commercial success we get. For example, Mission Raniganj is made in a certain budget. And I won’t call it a typical commercial film. It is not a Jawan or a Rowdy Rathore. It has a niche audience.”

Akshay Kumar was prodded whether he had had a chance to watch recent releases like Jawan and whether he liked it. Akshay Kumar happily answered, “Yes, I see all the films. Jawan was very good. It had a different genre. The best part is Rs. 500 aur Rs. 600 crore ka business ho raha hai. Bahut badhiya hai. Taaliyaan bajao!”

