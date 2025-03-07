by I. Edwards





The makers of two popular weight-loss drugs—Wegovy and Zepbound—are cutting prices to make the medications more affordable for people without insurance.

Novo Nordisk, the Danish company behind Wegovy, announced Wednesday that it has lowered its monthly cost by 23%. The new price—$499 per month—takes effect immediately. It had been $650 a month.

The discount applies to all dose levels of the medication, NBC News reported.

The lower price is available to both uninsured patients and people whose insurance does not cover weight-loss drugs, the company also said.

Last week, Eli Lilly, the maker of Zepbound, also cut prices for its starter dose to $349 per month.

Larger doses will now cost $499 per month through the company’s self-pay program.

People using these GLP-1 meds start with smaller doses and gradually increase to higher amounts over time.

The price cuts come as supply issues ease. Both medications have recently been removed from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s shortage list, allowing the companies to meet growing demand.

As a result, compounding pharmacies, which were allowed to make off-brand versions during the shortage, will need to wind down production.

Both Wegovy and Zepbound belong to a class of drugs that have been shown to help people lose weight by reducing appetite and increasing the feelings of fullness.

More information:

The Mayo Clinic has more on prescription weight-loss drugs.

