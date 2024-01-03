A MAKEUP artist has revealed her go-to spot for beauty on a budget.

She said the Dollar Tree not only has her favorite lashes, it also has name brand makeup.

3 Sharonda Sade is a digital content creator, licensed cosmetologist, and professional makeup artist Credit: TikTok/ simplysc_creations

3 She shared her brand name finds at her local Dollar Tree, where she usually purchases false lashes Credit: TikTok/ simplysc_creations

Sharonda Sade (@simplysc_creations) filmed her finds in a video on TikTok.

“I’m in the beauty section in my local Dollar Tree, and I came up here to try to find those Ioni lashes, but they haven’t had them in a while,” she said.

Despite not having her favorite lash brand in stock, she did find several other goodies.

“Covergirl concealers and some Milani foundations in here as well,” she said.

She filmed more name brand products, including a L’Oréal highlighter and Flower Beauty products.

“It’s all kind of goodies up in here,” she said.

“So, yeah, if y’all want to stock up and put some of these in your [makeup] kit, I’m saying go to your local Dollar Tree, because they’ve got them all,” she added.

In several other videos she filmed herself using pricier products from stores like Sephora.

However, she said she’s not above a good bargain, and encouraged others to check out Dollar Tree for their beauty needs.

“Listen, as a makeup artist I will gladly shop anywhere, especially if there’s a great deal,” she said. “Don’t sleep on the Dollar Tree finds.”

The video drew in many viewers who shared their thoughts on the shopping trip.

“I bought some lashes from there a couple weeks ago I was amazed how well they looked,” one wrote.

“They’re so underrated,” Sharonda replied.

“That’s where I get my lashes, too,” another viewer chimed in on shopping at Dollar Tree.

“Yes, they’re so good,” Sharonda wrote back.

“Our Dollar store sucks,” a third commented. “Ain’t got none of that.”

“This one is usually bare, too,” Sharonda responded. “That’s why I was so shocked and started recording lol.”