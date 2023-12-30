Maladu or Maa Ladoo is one of the tastiest and popular sweets made using fried gram dal, sugar and ghee as main ingredients. Maa Ladoo is a quick and easy sweet that anyone can try at home. Let us learn how to make Maladu Recipe with step by step pictures and video.

Maladu or Maa laddu is a famous sweet prepared during festivals and special occasions. With just a handful of ingredients you can make this easy laddu in just few minutes so perfect for last minute sweet preparations.

What is Maladu?

Maladu also called as Pottukadalai Urundai is a famous South Indian sweet which can made quickly with just few ingredients in hand. Maladu is made using fried gram dal, ghee, sugar and cardamom. Maa Ladoo is also called as Maa Laddu.

I have tried this sweet many times and this recipe is from amma who is an expert in making this. This is fairly healthy as roasted gram dal or fried gram dal also called as pottukadalai is the main ingredient used here. You can even make maladu with jaggery by replacing sugar.

If using jaggery make sure to use good quality cleaned jaggery grated or jaggery powder. This recipe is very easy and quick to make and comes together in just few minutes. I am hereby declaring it a great hit at home as all of us love it including kids.

Maladu or Maa Ladoo is a delicious melt in the mouth sweet that can be made quickly. It has no consistency checks as with many sweets so easy to try even for beginners. Do try and enjoy!

Maa Ladoo 2 Mins Video





Maa Ladoo Ingredients

Fried gram dal – I used the halved variety fried gram dal you can use the whole variety too. Make sure to roast for the best aroma.

– I used the halved variety fried gram dal you can use the whole variety too. Make sure to roast for the best aroma. Sugar – Traditionally white sugar is added for maladu. You can alternate sugar with jaggery powder or cane sugar and make sure to increase the quantity accordingly.

Traditionally white sugar is added for maladu. You can alternate sugar with jaggery powder or cane sugar and make sure to increase the quantity accordingly. Ghee – Use homemade ghee for best aroma and flavor. Use fresh ghee for best taste.

– Use homemade ghee for best aroma and flavor. Use fresh ghee for best taste. Cardamom – Cardamom is the best flavoring for maladu.

How to make Maladu Step by Step

1.Add 1 cup fried gram dal.

2.Dry roast it for 3 minutes till nice aroma rises, don’t let it change its color.

3.Cool down completely and add to mixer jar. Make sure the mixer jar is dry.

4.Transfer to a sieve.

5.Sieve it well.

6.Discard the remains.

7.To the same mixer jar – add 1/2 cup sugar.

8.Add 2 whole cardamom.

9.Grind it to a fine powder and add it to the same bowl.

10.Mix this well first.

11.To a small pan add 1/4 cup ghee and 10 cashews broken fry until golden. Switch off and remove.

12.Add it to the bowl.

13.Mix it first with a spatula.

14.Then when it is warm mix it with your hand.

15.Take a small portion and hold tight.

16.Shape them into ladoos.

Store in an airtight container and enjoy your homemade maa ladoos!

Expert Tips

Roasting – Dry roasting roasted gram is optional but gives a nice flavor to the ladoos.

– Dry roasting roasted gram is optional but gives a nice flavor to the ladoos. Sugar – I usually add 1/2 cup sugar for 1 cup fried gram dal but which will be apt but if you prefer more sweetness then add 3/4 cup sugar. You can replace sugar with jaggery too – add 3/4 cup jaggery.

I usually add 1/2 cup sugar for 1 cup fried gram dal but which will be apt but if you prefer more sweetness then add 3/4 cup sugar. You can replace sugar with jaggery too – add 3/4 cup jaggery. Ghee – Adding more ghee may end up giving very moist ladoos so do not add more than 1/4 cup. Use good quality ghee as it gives good flavor and taste to the ladoos. Hot ghee is added so that shaping the ladoo is easy.

Adding more ghee may end up giving very moist ladoos so do not add more than 1/4 cup. Use good quality ghee as it gives good flavor and taste to the ladoos. Hot ghee is added so that shaping the ladoo is easy. Shaping – Mix well with a laddle and touch it with your hands only when its warm.If you are making in bulk say more than 2 cups then you can add ghee little by little and form ladoos in portions. It is always easy to shape the ladoos when its warm, else it will tend to break so make the ladoos quickly.

Mix well with a laddle and touch it with your hands only when its warm.If you are making in bulk say more than 2 cups then you can add ghee little by little and form ladoos in portions. It is always easy to shape the ladoos when its warm, else it will tend to break so make the ladoos quickly. Dry fruits – You can even add raisins, almonds along with cashews if you like.

– You can even add raisins, almonds along with cashews if you like. Shelf life – Maladu keeps well for a week in room temperature. The shelf life will be less if you use jaggery.

Serving & Storing Suggestion

Store in an airtight container in room temperature to retain freshness. This laddu keeps well for about a week in room temperature.

FAQS

1.Why is my ladoo not holding together?

If ghee is less then you will not be able to shape the ladoos also ghee should be hot or warm while adding only then shaping will be easy.

1.Can I make maa ladoo with jaggery?

Yes you can make maa laddu with jaggery or cane sugar but make sure to use organic variety which is free from impurities as we have to add it as such.

