Susan Namangale fell in love with the game at age 9 in her small village, and she’s now on a mission to deliver a message to the whole country: Chess is good for everyone.
Source link
Susan Namangale fell in love with the game at age 9 in her small village, and she’s now on a mission to deliver a message to the whole country: Chess is good for everyone.
Source link
TodayHeadline is a dynamic news website dedicated to delivering up-to-date and comprehensive news coverage from around the globe.
© 2024 Todayheadline.co