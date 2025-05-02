Seema G Nair, Vishnu Prasad’s co-actress from the show Gokulam, reflected on her bond with the now deceased actor in a touching note. Shared on Facebook, the post also included a picture of Vishnu. She wrote, “Vishnu Prasad bids farewell… A bond of many years comes to an end. Our connection began when my son Appu was just six months old. Vishnu came to act as my brother in Gokulam, and that’s where it all started.”
Further, Seema also recounted her hospital visit to meet the actor. Recalling the day, the actress mentioned that she cracked a few jokes, calling him a lone tusker. In a heartbreaking revelation, she mentioned that Vishnu’s daughter wanted to donate a part of her liver to save her father. Concluding, Seema penned, “He wanted to live, and we believed he would. But… Farewell, Vishnu.”
Live Events
Apasara, Vishnu’s on-screen wife in the show Rakkuyil, also remembered her co-star, even sharing some glimpses of their camaraderie through a series of pictures. The behind the scenes photos from the show featured the duo as a married couple, allowing the fans a peek into their bond. The side note read, “Dear Vishnu brother, RIP.”
Vishnu Prasad is survived by his daughters, Abhirami and Ananika. In terms of career, he gained fame for his roles in several Malayalam and Tamil films, including Kasi (2001) Kaiyethum Doorath (2002), Runway (2004), Mambazhakkalam (2004) Ben Johnson (2005), Lokanathan IAS (2005), Pathaka (2006) and Lion (2006).
The actor’s funeral is expected to take place on Friday.
Disclaimer Statement: This content is authored by a 3rd party. The views expressed here are that of the respective authors/ entities and do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of its contents nor is responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified. ET hereby disclaims any and all warranties, express or implied, relating to the report and any content therein.