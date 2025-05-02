Fans are left heartbroken as Malayalam actor Vishnu Prasad passed away on May 1. The actor was reportedly undergoing treatment for the complications caused due to liver ailment. He had been in a critical condition for the last few days before he breathed his last on Thursday. After the tragic news broke, fans and celebrities poured in their condolences messages on social media, mourning the actor’s death through emotional posts.The news of Vishnu Prasad’s demise was confirmed by actor Kishor Satya. In a post on Instagram, Satya wrote, “Dear friends, a sad news… Vishnu Prasad has passed away. He had been undergoing treatment for an illness for quite some time now. My condolences… I pray that his family gains the strength to bear his untimely demise.”

Seema G Nair, Vishnu Prasad’s co-actress from the show Gokulam, reflected on her bond with the now deceased actor in a touching note. Shared on Facebook, the post also included a picture of Vishnu. She wrote, “Vishnu Prasad bids farewell… A bond of many years comes to an end. Our connection began when my son Appu was just six months old. Vishnu came to act as my brother in Gokulam, and that’s where it all started.”

Further, Seema also recounted her hospital visit to meet the actor. Recalling the day, the actress mentioned that she cracked a few jokes, calling him a lone tusker. In a heartbreaking revelation, she mentioned that Vishnu’s daughter wanted to donate a part of her liver to save her father. Concluding, Seema penned, “He wanted to live, and we believed he would. But… Farewell, Vishnu.”

Apasara, Vishnu’s on-screen wife in the show Rakkuyil, also remembered her co-star, even sharing some glimpses of their camaraderie through a series of pictures. The behind the scenes photos from the show featured the duo as a married couple, allowing the fans a peek into their bond. The side note read, “Dear Vishnu brother, RIP.”

Vishnu Prasad is survived by his daughters, Abhirami and Ananika. In terms of career, he gained fame for his roles in several Malayalam and Tamil films, including Kasi (2001) Kaiyethum Doorath (2002), Runway (2004), Mambazhakkalam (2004) Ben Johnson (2005), Lokanathan IAS (2005), Pathaka (2006) and Lion (2006).

The actor’s funeral is expected to take place on Friday.