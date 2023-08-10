M alaysia has banned Swatch watches and accessories celebrating LGBTQ+ rights.

On Thursday, the Malaysian government said the Swiss watchmaker’s products may be harmful to morality and public interest.

“Swatch products are subject to the Prohibition Order because they are publications that harm or may harm morality, public interest, and the interest of the state by promoting, supporting, and normalising the LGBTQ+ movement which is not accepted by the general public in Malaysia,” the government said.

Selling or owning the banned material is punishable by up to three years in jail and a fine of up to 20,000 ringgit (£3,426), it said.

In May, Malaysia confiscated rainbow-coloured watches from Swatch’s ‘Pride collection’ because of the presence of the acronym ‘LGBTQ’ on the watches.

The company has since sued the Malaysian government for the May seizure, which it says was illegal and damaged its reputation.

LGBTQ rights in Malaysia have come under scrutiny after the government last month halted a music festival in the capital Kuala Lumpur.

It took the move after Matt Healy, frontman of The 1975 kissed a male bandmate onstage and criticised the country’s anti-LGBTQ laws.

The 1975 were subsequently banned from Malaysia with the government demanding damages from The 1975 over allegations that Healy’s “abusive language, equipment damage and indecent stage behaviour”.

Swatch has not yet commented on the recent ban.