Malaysia ’s judiciary faces a leadership vacuum as Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat prepares to step down on Wednesday without a successor named – a gap lawyers warn could undermine judicial independence and public trust.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim ’s administration has opted not to extend the tenure of Tengku Maimun or Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, the president of the Court of Appeal, both of whom reach the mandatory retirement age of 66 this week. The constitution allows for a six-month extension, but none has been granted.

Five other senior judges are also set to retire by the end of the year, raising concerns that a judicial leadership void may disrupt the handling of high-profile cases and damage perceptions of institutional impartiality.

The Malaysian Bar on Monday described the situation as “indefensible”, with its president Ezri Abdul Wahab saying the uncertainty “reflects a failure of institutional responsibility”.

“A breakdown in governance risks damaging public confidence in the judiciary and opens the door to speculation and unhealthy conjecture,” Ezri said.