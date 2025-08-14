No drugs or poison have been found in the blood of the 12-year-old son of Malaysian ex-minister Rafizi Ramli, who was attacked with a syringe at a shopping centre, as Rafizi warned on Thursday of fresh threats made against his family since the shocking assault.

The boy, who was out with his mother at the shopping centre in Putrajaya, was attacked in a car park on Wednesday afternoon by two men on a motorbike who were dressed in black with full-face helmets.

He was stabbed with a syringe before the assailants ran away.

An emotional Rafizi told lawmakers that initial tests at the hospital ruled out drugs or poison being injected into his son, but doctors said he would need to be observed over six months for other substances or pathogens.

“The best case scenario is it is just ‘blank’ [liquid],” Rafizi told parliament.

He said that his wife received a threatening message on her mobile phone at around 1am and 11am on Thursday, warning of a repeated attack if the ex-minister were to continue speaking on the matter.