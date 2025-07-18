Members of Malaysia ’s ruling coalition gave their strongest warning yet against the nomination of “alpha male” social media provocateur Nick Adams as America’s new envoy to the Southeast Asian nation, promising on Friday to stage weekly protests should he be sent to Kuala Lumpur as ambassador.

Analysts warn the appointment could test Malaysia’s diplomatic pragmatism, as it races to finalise a trade deal with Washington ahead of looming tariff deadlines.

The country has been in an uproar after Washington announced last week that Adams – who gained infamy for his love of US restaurant chain Hooters and is a self-declared “favourite author” of US President Donald Trump – was among five new ambassadorial picks up for confirmation by the US Senate.

Adams’ nomination raised concerns among diplomats and observers in Southeast Asia over the potential turmoil from the assignment, given his penchant for Islamophobic tirades and vocal support for Israel that grate on the decades-long support for Palestinians in Muslim-majority Malaysia.

A protester holds a torn picture of Nick Adams, US President Donald Trump’s nomination as the country’s ambassador to Malaysia, outside the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. Photo: Reuters