PETALING JAYA – Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar has approved the appointments of three top judicial figures, including Court of Appeal judge Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh as the new Chief Justice of the Federal Court.

The appointments were made in accordance with the Federal Constitution, following the advice of the Prime Minister and after consultation with the Conference of Rulers, said the Office of the Federal Court Chief Registrar in a statement.

Also appointed are Federal Court judges Datuk Abu Bakar Jais as the President of the Court of Appeal and Datuk Azizah Nawawi as the Chief Judge of the High Court in Sabah and Sarawak, replacing the outgoing Chief Judge who is set to retire.

The official swearing-in and presentation of the appointment letters will take place on July 28 at Istana Negara, before the King.

Previously, Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid was said to be the front runner for the Chief Justice post.

He was appointed to the Court of Appeal on Nov 12, 2024.

The 62-year-old was previously deputy home minister from March 19, 2008 to April 9, 2009.

He also contested in the Kuala Terengganu state by-election in 2009 but lost.

In 2013, Mr Wan Ahmad Farid, a former Umno member, announced his retirement from politics.

Among the more recent cases he has presided over are the application for a judicial review by the parents of Teoh Beng Hock against the police and Tun Daim Zainuddin’s challenge against his probe by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Hasnah Mohammed Hashim has temporarily assumed the role of Chief Justice.

The post had been left vacant without any announcement of a successor following Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat’s mandatory retirement on July 2. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK