The appointment of popular actress Fan Bingbing as a state tourism ambassador has boosted Melaka’s digital image among tourists from China, according to the region’s Chief Minister Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Ab Rauf said that the Chinese actress had helped catapult the historic Malaysian city into the global tourism spotlight.

“It’s a groundbreaking achievement when Melaka recorded 1.5 billion digital impressions on China’s popular WeChat platform,” he said.

“This milestone follows the appointment of Fan Bingbing as the Melaka tourism friendship ambassador in conjunction with Visit Melaka Year 2024 last year,” Ab Rauf said after the official handover ceremony of a record from the Malaysia Book of Records, recognising the achievement under the title: “Largest Digital Hits for Malaysia Tourism on WeChat Platform Using Celebrity Ambassador” at Seri Negeri on Thursday.

Ab Rauf hailed the achievement as a strategic leap in efforts to capture the Chinese tourist market, firmly positioning Melaka on the world tourism map.

“Fan Bingbing has triggered an extraordinary wave of interest.