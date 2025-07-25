New Delhi: Malaysia’s share of palm oil in India increased 35 per cent in the first half of 2025 on the back of strong demand, the Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) said at an industry event late Thursday.

Palm oil is a key ingredient for FMCG companies and used extensively for baked goods, snacks, personal care products and cosmetics.

The MPOC said it supplies 2.5 million MT of palm oil to India annually at an Indian Vegetable Oil Producers’ Association (IVPA) global roundtable.

“Our monthly exports have rebounded to 2,50,000 MT in May and June 2025 after a brief slowdown following the October 2024 peak. We anticipate this positive trend will persist into the third quarter, driven by price competitiveness, and festive restocking ahead of Diwali”, Belvinder Sron, chief executive officer of MPOC, said in a statement.

“Over the past five years, Malaysia’s crude palm oil exports to India have averaged 2.5 million MT annually. Our market share in India has grown from 30% in 2023 to 35% in the first half of 2025 and we expect this upward trajectory to continue through the end of the year,” Sron said.

Live Events



The MPOC has formalised a collaboration with the vegetable oil producers’ association for nutritional and sustainability credentials of Malaysian palm oil, the association said in the statement.As the world’s second largest palm oil producer—with a 24% share of global production and an output of 19.34 million MT—Malaysia remains a consistent supplier to India.“After a July 2025 import duty adjustment, Malaysian crude palm oil is now the most competitively priced edible oil in the Indian market, according to the statement.

The entities also announced a collaboration with IVPA for joint advocacy on regulatory issues and a consumer education campaign focused on industry outreach.

