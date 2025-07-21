Malcolm-Jamal Warner, a star of ’80s and ’90s television best-known for playing Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, has died at the age of 54.

The actor was in Costa Rica on a family vacation and drowned while swimming, Costa Rican National Police told ABC News.

Warner played Theo Huxtable for all eight seasons of The Cosby Show, which ran from 1984 to 1992. He was nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series at the 38th Primetime Emmy Awards for the role, as well as a Young Artist Award.

Authorities said that Warner’s official cause of death was asphyxia, caused when the body is deprived of oxygen. He died near Cocles, a beach in Limon, Costa Rica, according to police, adding that the actor was caught by a high current in the water and his body was found Sunday afternoon.

Warner also starred with Eddie Griffin in the sitcom Malcolm & Eddie from 1996 to 2000, and as Dr. Alex Reed in the BET sitcom Reed Between the Lines.

He starred in the medical drama The Resident for five of the show’s six seasons.



Malcolm-Jamal Warner in the ‘Operator Error’ episode of ‘The Resident.’.

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images



His most recent credits include 9-1-1 and Alert: Missing Persons Unit.

Warner leaves behind a wife and daughter, whose identities are not known.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.