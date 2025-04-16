



ECONOMYNEXT – Maldives has banned Israeli passport holders from entering the country amid long pressure from its citizens to express the archipelago’s solidarity with Palestine and as a response to Israel government’s continuous genocide in Gaza strip.

Maldives President Raees Muizzu officially signed the law banning Israelis from entering the country, the government announced on Tuesday.

Maldives is the third South Asian country to ban Israelis after Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Already Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Kuwait, Syria, Yemen, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Malaysia have banned Israeli passport holders completely, while Algeria, Brunei, Indonesia, Morocco, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar have restricted visitors who have already travelled to Israel.

Maldives received over 1,800 Israelis since the latest offensive started in October 2023. Palestine has estimated more than 50,000 to have been killed by Israel attacks since the war started.

Sri Lanka Tourism data show an increase of Israeli tourists to the country since the start of war. (Colombo/April 15/2025)