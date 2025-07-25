



ECONOMYNEXT – A delegation of eight officials from the Maldives President’s Office of the Republic of visited Sri Lanka’s Parliament as part of a study tour aimed at enhancing institutional knowledge and operational practices.

“The objective of the visit was to observe and learn from the best practices followed by the Sri Lankan Parliament in these areas,” Parliament said in a statement.

“The key focus areas of the study tour included archives and records maintenance, preservation of documents.”

The team had discussions with Siyath Ahemed, the Chief Librarian of Parliament, who briefed them on the methods and systems in place for managing and preserving parliamentary records and inventory.

They were also given a guided tour of the Parliament and Record Room. (Colombo/Jul25/2025)