With nearly half of all pregnancies worldwide being unintended, the need for effective, reversible male contraceptives remains urgent. Despite decades of research, men still have very few birth control choices, mainly condoms or irreversible surgery to block sperm from reaching the egg. Hormonal and non-hormonal treatment regimens tested in the past for men have as yet to make it to the market due in part to undesirable side effects. Scientists have known for nearly a century that metabolites of dietary vitamin A play an important role in sperm production. Building on this knowledge, a group of researchers has created a new compound that targets this pathway in a very specific way. This approach offers a promising new avenue for a male birth control pill that does not affect their hormones.

Professor Gunda Georg has led a team from the University of Minnesota in collaboration with investigators from Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons (Professor Debra Wolgemuth and Dr Sanny Chung) and Your Choice Therapeutics (Dr. Nadja Mannowetz and Mr. Akash Bakshi) which has developed and tested a compound called YCT-529. Their findings, now published in the Nature portfolio science journal Communications Medicine, describe how YCT-529 blocks a protein called retinoic acid receptor alpha that helps the body use the vitamin A metabolite retinoic acid to support sperm development.

The team discovered that within a month of oral dosing with YCT-529, male mice became temporarily infertile because they stopped making sperm but were otherwise normal. Critically for possible contraceptive application, the mice regained their fertility a few weeks after stopping the treatment. In male monkeys, the drug showed similar effects: sperm levels dropped shortly after starting treatment and the animals showed no negative health effects, including no changes in behavior or in levels of the male sex hormone testosterone. After the treatment ended, sperm production returned to normal within a few months.

“Our study describes the development of YCT-529, a highly selective retinoic acid receptor-alpha blocker, meaning it only blocks the protein linked to sperm production, which temporarily reduces sperm counts in male mice and male monkeys,” said Professor Georg. She pointed out that the drug does not interfere with hormones like testosterone, which has been a major obstacle in previous efforts to develop birth control for men.

This success represents a major step forward in the search for a reliable and reversible male birth control method that does not affect hormone levels. Professor Wolgemuth, whose laboratory has studied the molecular genetic mechanisms of retinoid signaling in sperm productions for over 20 years, emphasized “the importance of basic research in identifying targets for possible pharmacological intervention and ultimately, clinical application”. The study suggests that YCT-529 works by blocking a specific signal in the body needed to produce sperm, in this case the vitamin A-related signal, but without interfere with other body functions. The drug was found to be well tolerated, readily absorbed by the body, and free of harmful side effects, making it a strong candidate for clinical testing in men.

Professor Georg and colleagues believe their findings confirm that retinoic acid receptor alpha, the protein involved in sperm production, is an important target for developing male birth control strategies. They suggested that YCT-529 could become one of the first oral, non-hormonal contraceptives, potentially serving as “the pill for men”.

Journal Reference

Mannowetz N., Chung S.S.W., Maitra S., Noman M.A.A., Wong H.L., Cheryala N., Bakshi A., Wolgemuth D.J., Georg G.I. “Targeting the retinoid signaling pathway with YCT-529 for effective and reversible oral contraception in mice and primates.” Communications Medicine, 2025. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s43856-025-00752-7

About the Authors

