SAN JOSE, Calif. — A United States men’s national team shorn of some of their biggest stars kicked off their 2025 Gold Cup run with a 5-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago at PayPal Park on Sunday.

Led by a brace from Malik Tillman, the U.S. were dynamic as they consistently tested the visitors, eventually taking a 3-0 lead by half-time that included a goal from Patrick Agyemang. In the second half, Trinidad and Tobago looked more lively, but it was the U.S.’ Brenden Aaronson and Haji Wright who added two more goals after the 81st minute.

With three points in hand after their tournament opener, manager Mauricio Pochettino and his men will now face Saudi Arabia on June 5. As for Trinidad and Tobago, they’ll seek to bounce back against Haiti in their next group stage match.

Here are the three biggest talking points from Sunday’s win.

1. Tillman puts on show with goals, flair

It was an impressive 90+ minutes for the 23-year-old attacking midfielder.

Tillman not only stole the spotlight with his two first-half goals, but also with his clever and eye-catching one-touch passes that seemed to catch every opposing player off guard. With the backdrop of a sunny California day, the PSV Eindhoven man seemed to be genuinely enjoying himself as he linked up well with members of the attack like Jack McGlynn and Diego Luna, who provided assists for the midfielder.

For fans of the USMNT, it was a sign of relief to see the player who has yet to consistently perform for country in the same manner that he has stepped up for his club. If he can maintain the form that has made him recognized as one of the top players in the Eredivisie, there’s no reason why the USMNT can’t find success at the Gold Cup.

2. Pochettino finds much-needed chemistry with XI, subs

Credit where credit is due.

After stumbling to two defeats in his recent tune-up matches, Pochettino turned his side around with a well-balanced XI that had no real issues against Trinidad and Tobago. Moving forward, rapid ball progression and unpredictable movements were key within a first half that cemented their lead. In the midfield, Luca de la Torre marshaled the heart of the pitch, and in support defensively, captain Tim Ream thrived as a reliable leader.

Malik Tillman was the USMNT’s best as Mauricio Pochettino’s men bounced back from a horror week to open their Gold Cup with a 5-0 victory. Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

By the second half, Pochettino’s substitutes seemed just as eager to make their mark. Through a couple of assists from Max Arfsten to goal-scoring options off the bench like Aaronson and Wright, the U.S. were able to cement a near-perfect performance.

Obviously, this should be taken with a grain of salt against the Concacaf minnows that have a 0W-0D-5L record all-time against the U.S. in the Gold Cup. Nonetheless, that won’t matter to the coach that has just stopped a four-game losing streak as they seek a title this summer.

3. Local kid Luna shines in front of family and friends

Playing not too far from his hometown, Sunnyvale, Luna was all gas and no brakes on Sunday.

Easily the most energetic member of the U.S. XI, the 21-year-old covered an immense amount of ground as he not only stole a ball that led to a Tillman goal, but also provided an assist for Agyemang — which for all intents and purposes should be recognized as a Luna goal that was deflected by Agyemang.

Heading into the match, Luna told media that he would have 30 family and friends at the Gold Cup opener. If he was given as many tickets as wanted? “[They] could fill half the stadium,” said the midfielder with a smirk.

Recognized as a scrappy but hungry up-and-coming player, this could be the start of a memorable tournament for the Real Salt Lake star that was galvanized by his hometown. The performance was a positive sign for the California kid, and for the USMNT this summer.