Kanye West‘s longtime collaborator Malik Yusef has shed light on the hold-up behind Vultures after the album reportedly suffered another delay.

On Tuesday (January 2), a representative for Ye confirmed to Forbes that his collaborative project with Ty Dolla $ign is no longer arriving on January 12 and has no fixed release date.

This is now the third time that the project, which was originally scheduled to drop on December 31, has been pushed back.

Shortly after, Yusef posted a photo on Instagram of Ty Dolla $ign in the studio and in the comments section claimed that the singer was rerecording all of his parts for the album.

When one fan asked him “what song is he recording for?” the former G.O.O.D. Music rapper replied: “all of em.”

When the same person followed-up by asked if Ty was “redoing verses or making new ones?” Yusef answered: “both.”

The Chicago native also denied that Vultures has been scrapped like other past Kanye albums such as Yandhi and Turbo Grafx 16.

Despite the series of delays, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have previewed plenty of material from their upcoming album. Most recently, the duo premiered a new song called “Unlock” on Chicago’s Power 92 radio.

Before that, they held two listening parties for Vultures where they played unreleased collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Freddie Gibbs, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Kanye’s daughter North West and more.

However, it’s unlikely that Nicki will appear on the album version of “New Body” after she publicly turned down Kanye’s request to clear her verse on the song, which leaked several years ago.

After the Yeezy mogul shared a text on social media in which he asked her for permission, she replied: “That train has left the station. No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand new album. Why would I put out a song that’s been out for three years? Come on, guys.”

The first single from the album, the Lil Durk and Bump J-assisted “Vultures,” also sparked controversy following its release in November.

Kanye was slammed for antisemitic lyrics where he rapped: “How can I be antisemitic? I just fucked a Jewish bitch.”

In response, the Anti-Defamation League said: “At a time of rising antisemitism worldwide, it’s disgusting to see Kanye once again use his platform to spew Jew hatred.”

Ye has since apologized for his string of antisemitic comments, which date back to last year, writing on social media: “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.”

He continued: “I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding more in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”