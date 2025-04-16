Dubai’s iconic Mall of the Emirates.

Majid Al Futtaim has announced a Dhs5bn investment to transform Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates into a next-generation lifestyle destination.

Marking the mall’s 20th anniversary, the project aims to introduce new retail, dining, wellness, entertainment, and cultural offerings as part of what the company calls a “Mall of New Possibilities.”

As part of the transformation, 20,000 sq. m of additional retail space will be added, welcoming 100 new stores across luxury, fashion, and lifestyle categories. Already, Dhs1.1bn has been allocated to major enhancements currently underway, including a new wellness club, cultural hub, dining precinct, and infrastructure upgrades.

“Two decades ago, Mall of the Emirates set a new benchmark for retail and entertainment in the region,” said Khalifa Bin Braik, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Asset Management.

“Today, we’re building on that legacy with a bold investment that redefines what a mall can be. This transformation goes beyond physical expansion — it’s about creating new ways for people to connect, unwind, and be inspired, all in one destination.”

“As we mark 20 years, our focus is firmly on the future. By introducing world-class wellness, cultural, and dining experiences, we’re enhancing quality of life and supporting Dubai’s vision as a global city — all while remaining committed to innovation and sustainability at every step,” he added.

New features

Among the upcoming features is the SEVEN Wellness Club, bringing premium fitness, spa, and recovery experiences to the Kempinski Hotel. Meanwhile, the “New Covent Garden” cultural hub, developed with Dubai Performing Arts Academy, will open in early 2025 and include a 600-seat theatre and rehearsal spaces.

As part of the transformation, a new indoor-outdoor precinct will introduce a dynamic mix of fast-casual dining and interactive entertainment, designed to foster social connection and vibrant lifestyle experiences. At its heart will be the mall’s first-ever outdoor F&B courtyard, set to debut in early 2027. This adaptable space will transform into a lush green oasis during the cooler months, offering visitors a refreshing new way to enjoy the mall’s evolving culinary scene.

Majid Al Futtaim is also redefining its entertainment portfolio to cater to all ages, with four new entertainment concepts set to launch by late 2026. VOX Cinemas has further enhanced its offering at the mall, debuting the world’s most advanced IMAX experience to deliver cutting-edge cinema for its audiences.

The investment also includes a full revamp of the West End district, modernising its design and atmosphere to create a vibrant social hub. Infrastructure enhancements are already underway, including the rollout of the Parkin barrierless parking system, improved access roads, and bridge upgrades in collaboration with Dubai’s RTA, expected by September.

With sustainability at its core, the transformation is further planned to integrate energy-efficient technologies, smart systems, and eco-conscious design, reinforcing Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to shaping spaces that are innovative, inclusive, and future-ready.

“This ongoing transformation, coupled with the region’s strong economic momentum, has positioned Mall of the Emirates as one of the world’s highest-performing malls for leading brands. In 2024 alone, the mall welcomed over 40 million visitors,” Khalifa Bin Braik noted.

Growing footprint

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The group has grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses, employing more than 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at $19bn.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, seven hotels and five mixed-use communities, welcoming more than 600 million customers through its doors every year.