If you’re a mom, you know that Mama Bear mode is real, especially when your child’s safety is on the line; nothing stands in your way!

Wildlife Rescuers recently shared the perfect example of this instinct in action: a video of a protective mama elephant kicking a crocodile out of a mud hole so her baby could enjoy a peaceful, fear-free bath.

The video is short—just 20 seconds—but it packs a punch. It starts with a few bystanders watching a mama elephant and her baby enjoying a mud bath.

Watch what happens the moment this protective mama notices an unexpected guest lurking in the mud. She doesn’t hesitate for a second; she was not messing around when it came to protecting her little one!

Make sure your sound is on so you can hear the mama elephant’s warnings to the crocodile!

Elephant mom kicks a crocodile out of her pool. Elephant mothers are among the most protective animals on Earth. Studies show they react instantly to any sign of danger near their calves—especially around water, where young elephants are most vulnerable. In places like Kruger National Park, researchers have seen females stomping the ground or splashing the water to scare off predators without needing to engage directly. It often works. Crocodiles, meanwhile, are highly opportunistic. While they usually steer clear of large animals, they've been known to attack unguarded calves near the water's edge. Still, even with their power, most crocs won't dare challenge a full-grown elephant—unless they're truly desperate. At shared watering holes, it's not just size or strength that decides who stays. It's awareness, memory, and presence. And elephants almost always win.

Go mama! We love how, as she tried to stomp on the crocodile, she was also protecting her baby by wrapping her trunk around them. She was going to make sure that her baby was going to take their bath in peace without worrying about being eaten!

Commenters had a lot to say about Wildlife Rescuers’ video of the very protective mother. One commenter pointed out, “You never mess with a mother that is protecting her baby.” @Stacy added, “Awesome job, mom!!!!” @CityGirlWestTexas agreed, “Momma says ‘not today Satan, not today!’ LOL!”

@Dean shared, “That’s right, the crocodile says ‘Oh h*ll no! I don’t want any of that!’” @beagirl13 added, “That sounds so beautiful. That crocodile found out that day….”

Are Elephant Good Moms?

There are some species in the animal kingdom that don’t have that natural mothering instinct and don’t make the best moms. Pandas, hamsters, harp seals, and praying mantis’ are known to either completely abandon or sometimes even eat their babies! But not elephants, elephants are great moms.

Conservation International explains, “Elephant mothers carry their babies for nearly two years before giving birth. Then they ensure their babies get the best food, teach their children the most useful skills, and show their children how to lead the herd during hard times.”

Elephants teach their babies how to pick the best plants for eating (and which ones to avoid), how to defend against predators, keep them safe, and teach them how to navigate steep embankments. The teaching process isn’t quick or short; babies stay with their moms for up to 16 years, nursing for the first 4 to 6 years!

This article by Natalie Hoage was first published by Pet Helpful on 28 uly 2025. Lead Image: Shutterstock/Richard Juilliart.

