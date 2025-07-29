NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mandani is facing renewed scrutiny for his past stances on policing in the wake of an office building mass shooting in midtown Manhattan that left three civilians dead as well as a police officer.

The shooter was neutralized as more information is being learned about the alleged gunman, Shane Tamura of Las Vegas.

“I’m heartbroken to learn of the horrific shooting in Midtown and I am holding the victims, their families, and the NYPD officer in critical condition in my thoughts. Grateful for all of our first responders on the ground,” Mamdani posted to X on Monday night.

ADAMS, CUOMO TRADE JABS IN INTERVIEWS AS DEMS-TURNED-INDEPENDENTS COURT ANTI-MAMDANI VOTE

In the replies, people quickly shared images of a June 8, 2020, post where Mamdani said “No, we want to defund the police” and a Nov. 5, 2020, post where he said “Queer liberation means defund the police.”

“We don’t need an investigation to know that the NYPD is racist, anti-queer & a major threat to public safety. What we need is to #DefundTheNYPD. But your deal with [New York City mayor] uses budget tricks to keep as many cops as possible on the beat. NO to fake cuts – defund the police,” he posted on June 28, 2020.

In December of the same year, he also called for it to be “dismantled.”

“All this misery. All for money. In the last budget, the City Council tried to make the NYPD reduce its overtime budget by half. They simply refused. There is no negotiating with an institution this wicked & corrupt. Defund it. Dismantle it. End the cycle of violence,” he wrote.

RESURFACED VIDEO SHOWS ZOHRAN MAMDANI SAYING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE WOULDN’T BE A PRIORITY FOR THE NYPD

However, he sang a different tune during a mayoral debate in his primary.

“I will not defund the police. I will work with the police because I believe the police have a critical role to play in public service, public safety,” he said.

On his campaign website, he calls for the creation of a Department of Public Safety.

“Police have a critical role to play. But right now, we’re relying on them to deal with the failures of our social safety net—which prevents them from doing their actual jobs. Through this new city agency and whole-of-government approach, community safety will be prioritized like never before in NYC,” the website states.

Other mayoral candidates also condemned the tragedy in Manhattan on Monday night, including incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, himself a former city police officer.

AOC-BACKED SOCIALIST MAYORAL CANDIDATE BACKTRACKS AFTER CALLING TO ‘DISMANTLE’ POLICE IN 2020

“I am going to over to the hospital to speak with the families and loved ones involved in this incident,” Adams said in a video.

“Horrified by the shooting in Midtown. I’m grateful for the courage of our NYPD and first responders, and my prayers are with the victims and their families,” former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo posted.

“Disturbing reports out of Midtown Manhattan—multiple people reportedly shot, including an NYPD officer. Praying for everyone affected. Grateful to our first responders who run toward danger to keep us safe,” Republican mayoral nominee Curtis Sliwa wrote.

The four-way mayoral race is on Nov. 4. Adams opted to run as an Independent after being the Democratic nominee last cycle, and Cuomo’s decision to remain in the race comes after Mamdani defeated him in the primary in what some considered an upset victory.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mamdani’s campaign for comment, but they did not immediately respond