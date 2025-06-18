The FIFA Club World Cup is underway, and one of the main talking points hasn’t just been the quality of soccer on display from the top clubs across each continent, but also the level of interest shown by fans attending the matches in the United States. With the tournament taking place during the American summer and across various time zones, there were always questions about what kinds of crowds each match would draw.

Some games have delivered big numbers. On Sunday, Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-0 win over Atlético Madrid drew an impressive 80,619 fans to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. But that level of turnout hasn’t been consistent.

In contrast, the matchup between South Korea’s Ulsan HD and South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns in Orlando told a different story. Held at Inter&Co Stadium — home of MLS side Orlando City SC with a 25,500-seat capacity — the match was delayed over an hour due to adverse weather.

When it finally kicked off, just 3,412 fans were in attendance, making it the lowest crowd of the tournament so far, as the South African side went on to win 1-0.

A low number of fans attended Mamelodi Sundowns’ 1-0 win over Ulsan HD in the Club World Cup. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Attendance figures have varied widely across the tournament. The opening 0-0 game between Inter Miami and Egyptian side Al Ahly drew 60,927 spectators to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, which seats 64,767, despite FIFA president Gianni Infantino having called it a “sellout” beforehand.

On Monday, Chelsea’s 2-0 win over LAFC drew only 22,137 fans to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which can hold 71,000. The low turnout might have been attributed to the 3:00 p.m. local kickoff time.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium seconds before kick-off. No hiding this is not a great look for the tournament. pic.twitter.com/3bGfkc6MEX — James Olley (@JamesOlley) June 16, 2025

That same day in Miami, Boca Juniors’ thrilling 2-2 draw with Benfica attracted 55,574 spectators, bolstered by the club’s strong fan base traveling to Florida.

Boca Juniors fans at Hard Rock Stadium for the game against Benfica: pic.twitter.com/XnAzEmLBFz — Lizzy Becherano (@lizzy_becherano) June 16, 2025

Tuesday afternoon’s 0-0 draw between Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund brought in 34,736 fans at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Two days earlier, 46,275 fans showed up to the same venue for Palmeiras’ match against Porto, a match that also ended in a goalless draw.

With clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Juventus still set to play in the group stage, attendance figures are expected to rise. But for now, the contrast between blockbuster matchups and lower-profile fixtures like Sundowns vs Ulsan HD underscores the disparity in fan interest across this expanded Club World Cup.