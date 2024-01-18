An 18-year-old man charged with violent disorder at the scene of two murders at a steakhouse in Dublin on Christmas Eve has been granted bail.

Tristan Sherry (26), died of blunt force trauma to the head after shooting Jason Hennessy Sr at Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown.

Mr Hennessy (48), had been having dinner with family and friends before the gun attack, and died 11 days later in hospital.

Jonas Kabangu was charged with engaging in violent disorder in the restaurant on December 24th by using or threatening to use violence with two co-defendants, Wayne Deegan and a 17-year-old boy, who are already before the courts on connected charges.

Mr Kabangu appeared before Judge David McHugh at Blanchardstown District Court.

Garda Áine Doherty told the court the teenager “made no reply to the charge”, and she added that there was no objection to bail subject to conditions.

Defence solicitor Tertius Van Eeden asked the judge to restrict the media from reporting his client’s address. The judge said there was no prohibition in law on naming the accused but noted from Mr Van Eeden that there were “security considerations”.

The garda confirmed there were safety issues and concerns about potential retaliation attacks.

Judge McHugh accepted there were bona fide security reasons to order the media not to state the 18-year-old defendant’s address.

Mr Kabangu did not address the court. But his solicitor objected to some of the terms sought by the garda, including a curfew and requirement to sign on three days a week at a Garda station and have no contact with several individuals.

Mr Van Eeden submitted that his client was not a flight risk, referring to the fact that he had no convictions or had ever been in court, and the incident happened nearly a month ago.

The lawyer said his client “never set foot in a court apart from today”.

He said Mr Kabangu had gone for a meal, adding, “It is not his fault some other party entered the restaurant and put him in the position in which he finds himself now.” He also told the court his client intended to contest the allegation and had “a strong chance of acquittal”.

Judge McHugh set bail in Mr Kabangu’s bond of €100 and imposed a number of conditions.

He ordered Mr Kabangu to appear at the same court later for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to be obtained. Legal aid was granted.

Four co-defendants are in custody on remand.

David Amah (18), of Hazel Grove, Portrane Road, Donabate, Dublin and Michael Andrecut (22), with an address at Sheephill Avenue in Dublin 15, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be identified because he is a minor, have been charged with murder.

Another co-defendant, Wayne Deegan (25), of Linnetsfield Avenue, Phibblestown, Dublin 15, was charged with producing a knife as a weapon during an offence, assault causing harm to Tristan Sherry, and violent disorder at the steakhouse.