A man in his 20s was killed in a road traffic incident in Co Wicklow overnight.

The single-vehicle crash involving a car occurred at Ballinacarrig Lower, Rathdrum at approximately 1am at a time when Storm Betty was crossing Ireland. However, it is not yet known whether driving conditions were a factor in the incident.

The passenger of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and removed to Loughlinstown mortuary for postmortem examination.

The male driver of the car, aged in his late teens, has been taken to St Vincent’s hospital Dublin for treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, gardaí said.

The road remains closed on Saturday morning, with local diversions in place as a technical examination of the scene was ongoing by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling in the Ballinacarrig Lower area on Saturday morning, between 12.30am and 1.30am, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Separately, gardaí have arrested a woman in relation to a two-vehicle traffic collision on the N21 in Adare, Co Limerick, on Friday in which two people were seriously injured.

The collision occurred at approximately 3.45pm and involved a car and a lorry.

Two women in their 60s in the car were taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Two other women in the car – aged in their 60s and 40s – were also treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening, gardaí said.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí said they had arrested a woman aged in her 40s in relation to the collision and she was being detained on Saturday under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in the Limerick Region.

Anyone with any information on either incident is asked to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.