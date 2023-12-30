A man has been charged with the murder of a ‘Good Samaritan’ neighbour who was hit by a car as he desperately tried to help a wounded lady.

Hassan Jhangur, 23, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, was arrested after the incident and has since been charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder. He remains in police custody but will appear in court tomorrow.

Father-of-two Christian Marriott, 46, was killed after being rammed by a car as he was trying to revive an unconscious woman lying in the road.

He is said to have left his family and stopped to give her first aid as she was lying in a cul-de-sac – before the car was driven at the group around him.

South Yorkshire Police said seven other people suffered injuries during the incident just after 2pm on Wednesday in the city’s suburb of Burngreave.

One woman remains in hospital in a serious condition, the force confirmed.

They included the unconscious woman and an off-duty midwife, Alison Norris, who had also stopped to help.

Ms Norris, 58, a married mother of two, was elected as a city councillor last year in Woodhouse and local politicians spoke of her ‘kindness’ yesterday.

Father-of-two Christian Marriott, 46, was killed after being rammed by a car as he was trying to revive an unconscious woman lying in the road

This is a breaking story and will be updated.